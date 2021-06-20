‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ surpasses $ 100 million at domestic box office





In a long-awaited box office milestone, “Godzilla vs. Kong” has finally hit the $ 100 million mark in the United States The Warner Bros. tent pole and Legendary opened in theaters and on HBO Max in early April, raking in then-best pandemic $ 32 million over the weekend. It remained a strong theatrical draw, with ticket sales climbing rapidly – then peaking – around $ 98 million. “Godzilla vs. Kong” hovered just below $ 100 million for a while before finally raising the final $ 220,000 needed to hit the coveted box office milestone. Now, after performing in multiplexes for 12 weeks, his national total stands at $ 100.113 million. “Godzilla vs. Kong” Is Only Second COVID-19 Era Film To Make Over $ 100 Million In Almost Silent US Paramount Sequel “A Quiet Place Part II”, Which Debut Memorial Day weekend once more theaters had reopened, shattered that benchmark in 15 days. The film, directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, has grossed $ 125 million at the domestic box office to date. Unlike “Godzilla vs. Kong”, the only place audiences can watch “A Quiet Place 2” is in theaters. After 45 days on theater marquees, the film will also be available to Paramount Plus subscribers. ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, with Warner Bros. ‘ the entire list of 2021 films is being offered simultaneously on HBO Max for its first 31 days of release. At the international box office, “Godzilla vs. Kong” was a huge success with ticket sales reaching $ 342 million. Together, the tent pole has raised $ 442.5 million worldwide. That’s notably more money than its franchise predecessor, 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” reported in pre-pandemic times. With Millie Bobby Brown, this film generated 386 million dollars in the world. Directed by Adam Wingard, “Godzilla vs. Kong” presents a clash of titans from another world. The cast includes Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry.







