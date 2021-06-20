Release date, tracks and more





Taylor Swift’s latest reissue has been officially announced, meaning fans are eagerly awaiting Red (Taylor version). Even though many were sure 1989 would be next to be revamped and re-recorded, the multi-Grammy winner revealed on Friday, June 18 that she’ll be focusing on her 2012 album instead. That means all those Easter Eggs Swifties thought that they had found should in fact be put aside or reanalyzed, as there are now new questions that require answers. However, fans weren’t left with nothing to go on. In his big announcement, Swift shared key information, including album release date and number of tracks. She even revealed that one of them lasts 10 minutes. Apparently she just couldn’t stop writing when she was working on the album, and now fans are finally going to be able to enjoy. all of his hard work. Needless to say, fans are ready for this album, but the game of waiting is far from over. Red (Taylor version) should be released at the end of 2021, leaving months to anticipate to build. Swift will hopefully offer more goodies here and there, if only to give her devoted fans yet another fun challenge. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about its next release right now. When Red (Taylor version) To be freed? The reissue will be released on November 19, just over nine years after the original album launched. redThe release date was October 22, 2012. How many new songs will there be? The Swifties Have Been Blessed With Six Vault Tracks On Without fear (Taylors version), which was released on April 9. This time, the singer will offer even more. She noted in her Instagram post that fans will be able to hear the 30 songs that were to continue. red for the first time. It released the Standard Edition with 16 tracks and the Deluxe Edition had 22. This means its 2021 release will include eight new tracks, Praise the Music Gods. What will the album look like in tone? Swift made it clear that red his last album before it went fully pop was musically and lyrically everywhere, comparing him to a heartbroken person. She added that it was a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all came together in the end, with emotions ranging from happy to confused, savage to tortured by. memories of the past. The new tracks will probably only add to this eclectic mix, and it will be so wonderful to hear. Nicky Loh / TAS / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Will there be new collaborations? Vault tracks on Without fear (Taylors version) includes You All Over Me with Maren Morris and Thats When with Keith Urban. So far there is no word on what to expect from Red (Taylor version), but it wouldn’t be a surprise if there were additional collaborations. For now, the wait until November 19 continues.







