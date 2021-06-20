How Jeanettes Smile Redefines Cruel Summer Season 1





The Cruel Summer season 1 finale used its last moment to confirm Jeanette’s lack of innocence while redefining her arc in the series.

Cruel summer Season 1 ended with a sinister smile from Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), who ultimately redefined her actions in the series. For much of the season, Jeanette has been portrayed as a villain in connection with the kidnapping of Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt). Although she was not directly involved with Martin Harris (Blake Lee) keeping Kate locked in a basement, Jeanette has been accused of seeing her classmate before not telling anyone. As the truth about Kate’s situation and Jeanette’s claims was revealed, it seemed Kate was right about something: Jeanette shouldn’t be trusted. The final of Cruel summer season 1 went back and forth between October 1993, 1994 and 1995. The latter was the most exciting since it centered on the legal affair between Jeanette and Kate. When the truth that Kate was voluntarily going to Martin’s house was discovered, Kate knew it was time for answers. While chatting with Jeanette one-on-one, she learned that her nemesis was telling the truth in that she had never seen Kate inside Martin’s house. On Christmas night, when Jeanette broke in, it was actually Mallory (Harley Quinn Smith) who saw a woman in the house. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Most Anticipated New TV Shows Releasing In 2021 The truth led Jeanette to drop the case after Kate helped clear her name. Jeanette managed to repair her public image on a national talk show after being portrayed as a freak for months. Meanwhile, Mallory still called Jeanette thin, which was appropriate according to the Cruel summer the final season of season 1. The streak flashed back when Kate was locked in the basement as Jeanette snuck into the house. She heard Kate screaming for help from the basement. She first reached for the basement door before withdrawing her hand as a disturbing smile formed on her face. At that point, Holt’s cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” played out, essentially changing Jeanette’s entire arc by confirming her unbalanced demeanor. Technically, Jeanette never lied when she saw Kate, considering that she heardcalls for help from the girl while confirming who she was. That said, Jeanette was still fully aware of Kate’s dangerous situation and neglected to do anything about it, which makes her a terrible person. She pleaded for her family, friends and boyfriend Jamie (Froy Gutierrez) to believe her after being accused by Kate, but in reality, she was still hiding a dark truth. The final streak surrounding Jeanette’s smile also redefines her struggle with the villain when her image was tarnished. From what she knew, she deserved what was happening to her, despite blaming Kate for ruining her life. For now, it looks like Jeanette is getting away with her master plan. Not only did she effectively take control of Kate’s life by stealing from her friends and boyfriend, but she managed to have her name cleared at the end of the day. She regained her father’s trust and apparently won Jamie back even though they were two main characters she misled from the start. Cruel summerThe first season of showed how far Jeanette would go to get what she wanted, but at least viewers know where she was as the show’s protagonist. Martin might have been the real villain, but Jeanette was never the innocent victim she wanted to be. More: What To Expect From Cruel Summer Season 2 Why Mobius loves Josta and jet skis (what that says about his true origin)

