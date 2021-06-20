Princess Eugenie Describes Husband Jack As The ‘Ultimate Father’ In Adorable Father’s Day Message





Princess Eugenie celebrated Father’s Day by sharing photos of her husband Jack Brooksbank with their four-month-old baby August. The 31-year-old royal, cousin of Princes William and Harry who lives in the latter’s former home at Frogmore Cottage, posted four snaps to Instagram on Sunday. One showed a sleepy Jack, 35, with his little son resting on his chest, while another showed the proud dad beaming towards the camera while holding the toddler. The former nightclub manager and now brand ambassador was also shown smiling as he pushed August’s pram and posed with his wife and child in the countryside. Do you like to read about the royal family? Sign up for all the best Royal Mirror news here





(Image: Princess Eugenie / Instagram)

In the caption Eugenie wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to you my love … you are the ultimate father of our boy !!” Less than an hour after the princess’s post, she had already accumulated nearly 50,000 likes. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on February 9 at Portland Hospital in London.





(Image: Princess Eugenie / Instagram)

The message came after cousin William – 39 tomorrow – spent Father’s Day with his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they counted down to the start of a half. marathon on Queen’s Sandringham Estate. Since the August birth, her mother – the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson – has filled her social networks with updates.





(Image: Princess Eugenie / Instagram)

Just over a week ago, the mother-of-one, who married Jack in 2018, shared an August video cuddling a “fluffy shark” to celebrate World Oceans Day. And earlier this month, she also shared a heartfelt congratulatory message to her “dear cousins” Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana. She shared the Sussexes’ black and white pregnancy announcement photo with the message: “Congratulations dear cousins. We couldn’t be happier for all of you.” Eugenie has previously posted pictures of Jack and August together to mark her husband’s birthday.







