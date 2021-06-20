Loki’s Alternate Timeline Explained … Explained





In Loki’s final episode, the God of Mischief sacrifices Mobius’s salad bowl to lay out his own theory on how alternate timelines work.

He may have been forced to join the Time Variance Authority against his will, but Loki proves his worth when he finds out where Loki’s other variant hid in the sacred timeline. Its alternate timeline theory is a bit convoluted and poor Mobius’ salad is sacrificed to explain it, but it has some interesting implications for how the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline works. As helpfully explained by Miss Minutes in Loki Episode 1, there was at one point a chaotic multiverse full of warring timelines. To prevent everything from being destroyed, a trio of space lizards called the Time-Keepers rearranged all of the different timelines into one sacred timeline, and then created the TVA to maintain it. Individuals who deviate from the sacred timeline create a point of connection, and VAT kicks in to remove these rogue individuals (called “variants”) and prune the alternate timeline they’ve created before it gets out of hand. Variants aren’t always time travelers, and in fact, it’s perfectly possible to time travel without disrupting the sacred timeline, which is why the Avengers weren’t stopped when they re-ascended the time during Avengers: Endgame. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Theory: Loki’s Timekeepers Don’t Exist Loki’s theory explains how someone could change events on the timeline without creating a connection point: by doing so near an apocalyptic event. Apocalypses effectively work the same as the VAT reset charge. They destroy whatever the variant may have affected, so the variant’s actions don’t have a long-term impact on the timeline. TVA does not detect any variance energy and the variant stays off their radar. Loki demonstrates this theory by using Mobius’ lunch bowl as a metaphor for timeline. He covers it with salt and pepper first, to represent the variant messing with a timeline event. Then he dips the whole salad in Boku juice, at that point it doesn’t matter if it’s too salty or too peppery, because no one would want to eat it anyway. While Loki’s theory arose out of the need to track down the variant, it also has other implications for the MCU – specifically, for one of the most debated events when it comes to alternate timelines: Steve Rogers going back time and marrying Peggy Carter. The writers of Avengers: Endgame (Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely) and the directors (Anthony and Joe Russo) disagree with exactly what happened here. Markus and McFeely have said Captain America didn’t create an alternate timeline, while the Russos believe he did. Loki didn’t directly address this, but in Episode 1 Mobius said that what the Avengers did in End of Game was supposed to happen, which implied Steve Rogers was supposed to go back in time and marry Peggy. And as long as Steve kept a low profile and didn’t try to change more important events, he could have lived his new life without disrupting the sacred timeline. If Loki’s explanation of alternate timelines is correct (and his experience in Pompeii more or less confirms that it is), then what matters for VAT is not whether or not an alternate timeline exists. , but if enough changes are made to push that timeline past the red line in the Miss Minutes PSA, the timekeepers were shown pulling together the many different timelines and merging them into one timeline. sacred place where they coexist peacefully. With this in mind, the sacred timeline is less like a single thread and more like a rope made of many different threads. As long as these threads generally point in the same direction, the sacred timeline is maintained and VAT does not need to intervene. More: Multiverse Rules & Alternate MCU Timeline Explained (Based On Loki & Endgame) Why Batwoman replaces Kate Kane instead of recasting Ruby Rose

