Barry Allen and Tony Stark have the exact same character flaw

While there are a plethora of differences between the two, The Flash and Iron Man have the exact same character flaw that gets them in trouble.

Although he hails from either side of the great comic book divide between Marvel and DC,Flash and Iron Man have the exact same character flaw that is found too often in hot water, as do their teammates. Often proving incredibly dangerous, even deadly, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) demonstrate a determined determination not to learn from their past mistakes. There is plenty of evidence for this through Iron Man’s appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as The Flash’s seven-season stint as part of the Arrowverse on The CW.

First appeared on the small screen in 2014 in FlashBarry Allen and his team have become the cornerstones of the ever-expanding superhero universe known as The Arrowverse on The CW. Now well into his seventh season, Barry shows no sign of learning from his previous mistakes, having created terrible delays; a trait he unfortunately shares with one of the MCU’s most famous faces: Iron Man. Tony Stark has undoubtedly gained a reputation for being one of the most brash and reckless members of the Avengers over the years, and this is certainly reflected in his decisions to seemingly ignore the mistakes of the past in favor of doing things his own way.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: The Flash: Every Major Arrowverse Change To The DC Speedsters

Perhaps most notably, Barry seems to be willfully ignoring all of the previous repercussions of his attempts to play with the Speed ​​Force. Although he is an incredibly powerful force of nature that Barry cannot control, he seems determined whenever he can bend her to his will and achieve the result that everyone wants. Still, playing with the Speed ​​Force comes with dire circumstances that are only avoided thanks to Barry’s team of smart friends. This is reflected in Tony Stark’s journey through the MCU, paying particular attention to the birth of Iron Man’s most important villain, Ultron (James Spader) in Avengers: Age of Ultron. As heroic as these characters may be, they are also often the architects of their own team’s problems.

Throughout the Arrowverse’s existence, the Speed ​​Force has allowed the Scarlet Speedster and others to time travel and bend the rules of the universe. As a living entity, the Speed ​​Force acknowledged this abuse and sent out Time Wraiths to stop those who would seek to manipulate the Speed ​​Force for their own benefit. Barry fell victim to being pursued by Time Wraiths, especially during his first foray into the Speed ​​Force. It was thanks to his team that Barry was able to push back the Time Wraith. Other Speed ​​Force abuse has seen Barry lose loved ones time and time again, which only prompts him to abuse the Speed ​​Force more in hopes of reversing his errors.

Iron Man’s journey in the MCU, especially during theAvengerssequel, exhibits many of the same traits Barry shows in his contempt for the consequences that befall his team when he interferes with the Speed ​​Force. After retrieving Loki’s scepter from Hydra, while seeing his worst fear thanks to Scarlet Witch, Iron Man sets out to interfere with the scepter in an effort to do what he thinks is right. Ignoring his fellow Avengers, Stark creates the murderer Ultron who almost brings about the end of the world thanks to his plan to turn Sokovia into a meteor, which could be the origin story of another villain in the MCU. Yet in the film’s final act, Stark does almost the exact same thing, wanting to put JARVIS in Ultron’s perfect body. While it may later become Vision, the contempt for its past mistakes is still there, and it causes headaches for the team as a whole.

BothFlash andIron Man have this fatal flaw, which has cost them dearly since they’ve been on screen. Sadly for those around them, there has been little evidence to suggest that the former will ever change, and it certainly isn’t, although it doesn’t affect the heroic, sacrificial ending that Iron Man has. found Avengers: Endgame.

More: The Flash: How Speed ​​Force’s Lightning Set Up Season 7 Evil Twist

Avatar: Every Last Airbender Character That Has Returned In The Legend Of Korra



