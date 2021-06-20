Everything we know so far





Warning: this story contains spoilers from the Cruel summer season 1 finale. To be continued. After Cruel summer has become a fan favorite on Freeform, it has seen rapid renewal, leaving audiences wanting more. The series debuted in April 2021 and told a story spanning three years: 1993, 1994 and 1995. It followed Kate Wallis (Olivia holt), who was kidnapped and then rescued, and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), who was accused of knowing the whereabouts of the missing girl. The timeline swung back and forth exploring both perspectives without revealing the truth until the explosive Season 1 finale. The story ended with Kate admitting that she was wrong to see her in the house. his captors. However, a shocking twist revealed that Jeanette actually overheard Kate asking for help when she was held captive in 1994. Since the series managed to answer many of Season 1’s questions naturally, the plan for the future has not been clear. Free form chair Tara Duncan applauded Cruel summer to be the most watched series on networks, but even she said she was not sure about the plan for Season 2. Deadline reported in June 2021 that Duncan was not sure if Season 2 would continue with the same story or if there would be a new story with the same cast or, in anthology form, would use the device from two perspectives using multiple timelines with a new group. Showrunner Tia Napolitano clarified that while the writers haven’t even met to define their next steps, there are things they already have in mind. Were in the early days, Napolitano explained to Weekly entertainment at the time. So other than we know we’re going to be delivering a super twisted mystery, we know we’re going to be living with some interesting characters and their psychology and talking about important things like we did with the grooming in Season 1. Other than that. that’s completely open – finished at this point. After the final, Aurelia teased her hopes for the coming season. There are so many questions we want answered I’m super excited to go back. While this is a mystery and a fiction, there is one element that I think any young teenager can relate to, Aurélia said. in a discussion with Vogue teens in June 2021. This is why there is sympathy for the two characters, while at the same time, there is not. They are not a villain or a victim, they are just human. The teen drama, which is produced by Jessica bienne, also stars Froy Gutierrez, Harley quinn smith, Blake lee, Allius Barnes, Sarah drew, Andrea Anders, Nathaniel Ashton and Michel Landes. Scroll down for all the tips you need to know so far on Season 2 of Cruel summer:

