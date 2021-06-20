Vail Farmers’ Market Comes Back to Full Power (Almost)

Over 100 vendors line the streets of the Vail Farmer’s Market in Vail Village.

The Vail Farmers Market is officially back for the summer season. This Father’s Day marked the first of 16 markets that will take place every Sunday until October 3. The energy in the market is palpable as local vendors and buyers are excited to return to the streets at near full capacity.

Last year, the number of vendors was reduced by 55% and crowds were limited in order to accommodate the COVID-19 protocol. This summer, there are no restrictions on visitor capacity, and over 100 vendors will line up East Meadow Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to sell food, art, clothing, activities and other local products.

Food, Glorious Food

When the tents are out, the village is filled with the smell of freshly baked bread and pastries, the spices of Thai and Mexican cuisine, the heat of the barbecue and steaming bratwurst on a grill, and the sweetness of chocolate and mini donuts. There are hot sauce stalls, spice racks, and creative varieties of honey, all ready to be drizzled with fresh lemonade and iced tea.

For those looking for fresh fruit and veg, visit Scott Romsa at the Eat a Peach booth across from Solaris Plaza. You’ll find it surrounded by baskets of nutritious plants collected from all over Colorado.

“I have a different hit of the week each week, and it’s cherries and mini heirloom tomatoes for me this time around,” Romsa said. “Nature bowling is what I call it. Try one, you’ll see what I’m talking about.

Mini heirloom fresh tomatoes, also known as Natures Skittles.

Support local startups

Besides being a foodie’s dream, the Vail Farmers Market also plays an important role as a promoter of local small businesses.

For the first seller Ryan Criscuolo, the farmer’s market is an opportunity to reinvigorate his 2019 startup after a difficult year of pandemic. Criscuolo is the owner and founder of NOCO CBD, which specializes in wellness products created with herbal, honey and hemp ingredients sourced from northern Colorado.

First seller Ryan Criscuolo presents his NOCO CBD product line.

“We opened a storefront to start 2020 and had to shut it down and watch the business tighten up,” Criscuolo said. “We had to struggle to resist last year and worked really hard to develop our product line so that we could come here and represent it properly. We think this will help us re-launch, and I’m really, really grateful for this opportunity. “

Buy online at the Vail Farmers’ Market

Since the Vail Farmers’ Market was unable to accommodate many in-person vendors last year, organizers created a digital marketplace to continue to give local businesses the support and exposure they need to survive the pandemic.

Rachelle Miller is the owner and founder of Bespoke Provisions, a kitchen and housewares company. Although she was unable to show her products in the live market last summer, she was pleasantly surprised by the support she received through digital events.

It was just really sweet and cool when you’ve felt so separated over the past year or so knowing that people were thinking of you, and knowing that they want to support your brand and buy your products, Miller said.

This summer, Miller is back in the live market with a booth near Solaris Plaza.

I’m very proud to be a local, woman-founded business, and have noticed that ever since I started hosting events like this, especially in Colorado, people really want to support small companies and show a lot of loyalty, says Miller.

For those who are still afraid of crowds or simply prefer to shop from the comfort of their sofa, the digital version of the Vail Farmers Market continues to be available online. Items can be ordered directly from suppliers, and most items are shipped free of charge anywhere in the United States. Buyers also have the option of placing orders for curbside pickup at Vail Village. All curbside orders must be placed online before the end of the day on Thursday and can then be picked up between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

For a complete list of vendors and access to the virtual marketplace, visit vailfarmersmarket.com. Free parking is available in the Vail Village and Lionshead car parks.