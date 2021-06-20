Who is DCEU’s new “Supergirl”, Sasha Calle?





With the 2019 conclusion of the legendary Marvel the Avengers The movie franchise is an opening for the creators of DC Comics to defend themselves, and boy, are they NOT pulling punches! Between recent successes like Wonder woman and Birds of prey, and upcoming work in progress such as the Suicide Squad, Black adam, and Flash, there’s something to be excited about stepping out of the DC Extended Universe. And while these projects are all, for the most part, full of big name actors and actresses we know and love, there is also a new rising star in the neighborhood who is here to make a big impact in her debut. DCEU movie Flash before having his own independent film Super girl as the titular hero. So, without further ado, get to know the stunning young actress that is Sasha Calle, your next Supergirl heading to a screen near you. Who is Sasha Calle? Call is a 25-year-old Boston-born actress who has been acting professionally since 2017, when she made her debut in a sci-fi drama short. 18 minutes. That same year, Calle landed her first recurring role as Virginia in a YouTube miniseries. Uncomfortable in society. From there, the actress racked up credits in more short films like Rogue tiger, White shoes, Final stop, Deep cuts, and New blood between the years 2017 and 2019. It is, however, his work on the CBS soap opera. The young and the restless for which Calle is best known. The actress played Lola Rosales from 2018-2021, amassing credits in over 250 episodes of the series and proving she had the stamina, emotional range, and hard-earned skills to make the transition to her first major. appearance in a feature film as Supergirl. , a role for which she was announced earlier this year. Will Sasha Calle be in Flash? Yes! Calle makes her first official screen appearance as Supergirl in upcoming action-adventure superhero film Flash, which is currently filming and slated for theatrical release in 2022. While the plot of the film is currently unknown, we do know that it is being directed by an excellent cast including Calle, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Kiersey Clemons and Maribel Verd. We also finally get a feel for what Calle will look like as a Supergirl, thanks to the footage that came out today of her dressed and is now spreading across Twitter like wildfire. We’re excited to see what Calle brings to Flash and for everything she does afterwards in her independent film! When does Sasha Calle Star in Super girl? While the idea of ​​having a Super girl the standalone film was first announced in 2018, it wasn’t until February’s announcement that Flash that we learned who would be chosen for the lead role. Now that Calle is up to play the lead role, DC seems to move quickly from there and tentatively plans to have the Super girl film at some point in the Warner Bros. roster. 2022 and 2023. Continue to follow us here at Decision maker to stay up to date with the latest news with Super girl, Calle and all your favorite content and stars on screen.







