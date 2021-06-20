Latest update on the show’s lineup





from WWE Hell in a cell The map has seen a surprising number of changes over the past few days, but with less than an hour, it looks like WWE is finally done shaking the map. PWInsiderMike Johnson reported an hour before the kickoff show started that the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will serve as the show's main event, while Bianca Belair vs. Bayley will open the 'program. Both matches will take place inside the titular steel structure, while the cellular Roman Reigns v Rey Mysterio match has been postponed to Friday's edition of SmackDown. The ongoing launch show will also see half of the women's team champions Natalya take on Mandy Rose. Natalya, Tamina, Rose and Dana Brooke have had a fight for the past few weeks on Raw. .@NatbyNature and @WWE_MandyRose are set to face off TONIGHT during WWE #HIAC Start! @peacockTV @WWEnetwork https://t.co/bhs3dLK1PF pic.twitter.com/TavnBJtoOw – WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2021 What do you think of the final map for Hell in a cell? Check out the full lineup below and let us know what you think in the comments! Even though McIntyre lost the WWE Championship in February at Disposal chamber when The Miz cashed in Lashley's post-surprise Money in the Bank attack, "The Scottish Warrior" hasn't really left the world championship photo since winning the Royal Rumble in January 2020. He responded to criticism from some fans about him getting "too many" shots for the title during a recent interview on the Out of character Podcast. "I understand that some fans might be like 'Ugh, I would like a fresh new face in the photo. Actually, I've been fighting for the title, or being champion, for over a year now – which is a important enough time – but I don't think anybody is saying, 'Oh my gosh, Drew isn't working as hard as he can to give us the best games they can and do their best with every interview they can, "said McIntyre. "I think it's more, 'I'd love to see something different here and see Drew do something different here.'" WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell Match, Last Chance for Drew McIntyre)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Hell in a Cell Match)

Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Natalya vs. Mandy Rose (Launch Show)







