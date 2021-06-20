Does Lorde’s meditative Solstice video tease the release of a new Solar Power single?





Provided The new teaser video titled Solstice arrives ahead of the official start of the Northern Hemisphere Summer Solstice today.

Lorde has shared a new teaser video that could be a cryptic sign that pop star Kiwi is set to release a new single. The 21-second video titled Solstice appeared on her website overnight, showing Lorde meditating on a beach in front of a hill, behind a colorful bed of flowers and plants lined with driftwood. The release of the new teaser precedes the official start of the Northern Hemisphere Midsummer at 3:31 p.m. today. Fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser to lead to the release of a new song soon. READ MORE:

The video comes after pop star Kiwi made a comeback earlier this month with the release of the first single, Solar energy, from his next new album of the same name. The release of the songs and the summer video coincided with a solar eclipse in the northern hemisphere. Lorde has yet to announce the release date of the Solar energy album, but advised fans “you can look for clues in the natural timeline,” in an email following the release of the first track. I’m trying to listen more to what’s going on, and the vibe I got was that you’re ready for it, you need it, she added. I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on your way to the beach. The new material is Lordes’ first release since her last album Melodrama was released in 2017, the sequel to his 2013 debut album Pure heroine. She is scheduled to perform at the Spanish Primavera Sound music festival, to be held in June 2022.

