Radical change: Prada show celebrates post-Covid re-emergence at the beach | Prada





For a brand known for its angular, urban, and emotionless aesthetic, it’s something to see a Prada show unfold on a cheerful and fulfilling beach. And yet, here we are for the brand’s Spring / Summer 2022 show. Fashion dream team Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada’s latest collection sees models leaving the sweltering confines of an underground tunnel-shaped club track lit in devilish red, for the aquamarine shores of a heavenly and sunny Sardinian beach. In a show that used the phrases tunnel to joy and the urgency of feelings as key words, this journey was clearly a metaphor for those re-entering society after the pandemic. Models were shown boogying on a lonely square raft on the sea and half submerged in water, in a mock post-Covid baptismal re-emergence. When it comes to clothing, the sparse and memorable collection was a testament to the liminal place men have found themselves in when it comes to their wardrobes. Models walking through the evil red-lit underground tunnel club Photography: Prada As men gradually return to their normal lives, they are grappling with a country nowhere sartorial: neither dressed in their sloppy sweatpants, nor quite ready to return to their buttoned up office suits. Prada nodded at the new strangeness of getting dressed: there was a conscious and muddled strangeness in the choice of clothes from the collection. We saw romper jumpsuits mixed in with square-toed thongs, rubberized flashing raincoats, and crochet Pellegrina capes. There were plenty of black socks, black brogues, and oversized suit jackets that all felt fetishistic when worn with short shorts: a comment perhaps on the memory of the ride, so close but so far away. Models emerge on the sunny Sardinian beach. Photography: Prada One look that popped up over and over again was, surprisingly, the Prada bucket hat, adorned with its trademark triangle logo. The versatile hat has had many lives. Invented to protect fishermen from the rain, it was later used to protect the necks of troops during the Vietnam War before becoming a fashion item for early hip-hop legends and Reni from The Stone Roses (Miuccia Prada a also played a key role in bringing the hat back to the catwalks of the 90s). But in this spring / summer collection, the omnipresence of the headgear was linked to the unique and specific moment that the company finds itself in June 2022: the bob as functional, protective, a little silly, and yet extremely chic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos