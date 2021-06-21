Call the Midwife: The movie legend who landed a role in Hollywood alongside Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson





Call The Midwife has proven to be a big hit for the BBC, and this year marks 10 years of the TV show. The series follows a group of midwives working in the East End of London in the 1950s and 1960s, and viewers enjoy following the professional and personal activities of all of the characters. While the BBC confirmed that the show was commissioned for a 12th and 13th season, one of the cast members also had to juggle his learning time for a blockbuster film. READ MORE: Call the midwife star who had a forgotten little role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire In addition to filming on location in the UK for Call the Midwife, they also had to fly to the US to shoot scenes for a Hollywood franchise starring Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.





(Image: 2014 Marvel. All rights reserved.)

They are in their sixties

They were a child star

They played the role of Sister Julienne – of course we are talking about Jenny Agutter. The 68-year-old, who recently confirmed she was in a sequel to The Railway Children (50 years after she appeared in the original film as a child), has landed a role in a popular Marvel franchise. Alongside Chris Evans, she appeared in The Avengers in 2012 and in Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. For films, she played City Councilor Pamela Hawley, a Red Cross medic who helped soldiers during World War II. We’re going to have to see them again now to spot her – not that we need an excuse! Do you remember his role in the movies? Let us know in the comments below.







