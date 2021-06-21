Chrissy Teigen leaves the Safely cleaning products company





Over the weekend, it was announced that Chrissy Teigen would be stepping down from her cleaning products company, Safely, which she started with Kris Jenner. “Chrissy will move away from Safely to take the time to focus on herself and be with her family”, a statement was posted on the company’s Instagram. “We fully support his decision and are very grateful for his contributions.” The statement continued, “The brand will continue to move forward and focus on our important mission of bringing high quality and effective cleaning products to all American households.” In March, Teigen launched the “herbal” cleaning product brand with Good American co-founder Emma Gred and Jenner. The announcement of Teigen’s reduced involvement comes amid numerous scandals and allegations against the author of “Cravings.” Most recently, fashion designer Michael Costello said he was still “traumatized, depressed and having suicidal thoughts” seven years after alleged online interactions with Teigen that he said had a negative effect on his career. “So many nights I lay awake wanting to kill myself,” he wrote in part. “I didn’t see the point in living. There was no way for me to escape the target of the powerful Hollywood elites, who actually have the power to shut the doors with just one text.” On Friday, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, flatly refuted the claims, saying Costello fabricated screenshots of the alleged bullying. “Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apologies Mr. Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them,” Legend tweeted on Friday. “This exchange was made up, completely wrong, never happened.” Chrissy Teigen in TODAY May 2, 2019. Nathan Congleton / TODAY Earlier in the week, Teigen posted a lengthy apology on Medium for other past tweets that recently resurfaced. “I was a troll, period,” she wrote. “And I’m so sorry.” The reaction in the comments section of the Safely announcement was mixed, with some voicing their support for Teigen while others voicing their agreement with the decision. “You mean you fired her,” wrote one person. Another commented, “Sending love and support to Chrissy and her family. No one is perfect, let’s stop expecting others to be.”







