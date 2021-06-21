K-Pop Group Twice, Polo G, Maroon 5, and Migos Launch New Billboard 200s Top 10 Albums





SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JANUARY 30: Girl group TWICE attends 29th Seoul Music Awards at Gocheok Sky … [+] Dome on January 30, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)

After a tough battle for first place on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Polo G came out on top, claiming its first leader. The rapper’s new set is one of five newly released projects starting at the highest level of the weekly tally, with two acts reaching the region for the first time in their careers. Polo G Hall of fame opens first with 143,000 equivalent units, almost all of which is due to the impressive streaming titles sum. The set marks the rappers’ third trip to the top 10 and gives the musician his first champion after reaching second place last summer. Hall of fame was preceded by a number of singles, all of which reached the Hot 100. The biggest of the group was Rapstar, who debuted at the top of the scoring, also giving them their first leader in this important ranking. Coming to a relatively close second place is Migos Culture III, the third installment in their incredibly successful feature film series. Coincidentally, the title is their third top 10, as all Culture records were broken in level… and before this week they had all gone straight to # 1. Culture III was led by a pair of singles, with the recent “Straightenin” appearing in the top 40. Culture III opens at n ° 2 with 130,500 equivalent units, also largely made up of rivers. Next are three former Billboard 200 champions, with Olivia Rodrigos Sour sliding to # 3, Lil Durk and Lil Babys The voice of heroes (who reigned in the last frame) goes from No.1 to No.4 while Morgan Wallens Dangerous goes down to n ° 5. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

MORE FORBESTwice joins club including Aespa, Blackpink and Itzy in reaching Billboard global charts (again) South Korean girl group TWICE takes first Billboard 200 top 10 with latest EP Taste of love, which starts its time on the list at n ° 6 thanks to 46,000 equivalent units displaced. This amount is almost entirely made up of sales, as the title actually sold 43,000 copies in its first follow-up frame. Prior to this week, the vocal group had pushed two projects to the Billboard 200, but they had only reached No.72, a position they managed last year. After making his debut at No.116 last time, Bo Burnhams Inside (The songs) mounts the Billboard 200, finding a place in the top 10 by settling at No.7. The set moved an additional 37,000 equivalent units during its first full tracking frame, which is enough for it to move. becomes not only the most popular version of comedians, but also its first top 10 in the ranking. Maroon 5 returns to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 with a new album for the first time in four years with George, named after the late group manager. The poppy project is launched at number 8 with 37,000 equivalent units, including 15,000 pure purchases. The title marks their seventh trip to the highest tally, and it’s the lowest ranked yet. George was promoted over several years with three real singles, all of which turned into hits. The Memories cut lead almost reached the top, but it stalled at No.2 in the Hot 100. The follow-up exit Nobodys Love didn’t perform as well, as it missed the top 40 by just one space. Beautiful Mistakes’ current goal with Megan Thee Stallion has so far reached 18th place. Two hip-hop tracks close the top 10 this week, with Moneybagg Yos A gangsta pain return to No. 9 as J. Coles the most recent leader Off-season arrives at n ° 10. MORE FORBESLoona, Twice, and Mamamoo: Most Anticipated K-Pop Girl Group To Release In June

