MCU newcomer Owen Wilson was wowed by Marvel Studios secrecy





Time Variance Authority agent Mobius Mr. Mobius knows all there is to know about the God of Mischief, but franchise newcomer Owen Wilson had a lot to learn about Marvel Studios, including just how the studio can be secret. the Wedding crashers The star plays the TVA agent tasked with handling Loki (Tom Hiddleston) on his mission to track down the time-traveling Loki Variant (Sophia Di Martino) wreaking havoc on the timeline of the Marvel Universe, which must have be explained to Wilson by his co-star Hiddleston and Loki series director Kate Herron. “So far, it’s been fine. When we started filming, I had no idea how dedicated the fanbase is and the secret that Marvel [has]”Wilson said TV initiate about his first role in Marvel. “They want to try to protect the stories so that they can surprise people. I started to really appreciate how determined they were on this.” Wilson attended “Loki Lectures,” learning the story of the mischievous crook spanning a decade. Thor through Avengers: Endgame, where the 2012 Loki – named Variant L1130 by TVA – escapes in a branching timeline using a stolen Tesseract, causing it to spin in Loki on Disney +. “There was a whole sort of encyclopedia on VAT and how that time worked [in the MCU]. It’s complicated, “Wilson explained.” I had a lot of questions. In fact when we closed the first time [due to the coronavirus], before I pick up again, I think they went back and kind of worked on some of the stories and stuff, just making sure to consolidate everything, so that made sense. “ Loki is a backstabbing master manipulator, but could Mobius have his own manipulations that will be revealed in later episodes of the series? “I think so,” Wilson teased. “I think it’s kind of an ongoing chess match because Mobius and Loki, and I’m really trying to make it serve my agenda and kind of. [agenda of the TVA]. He is a formidable opponent, the god of mischief, so what I have is the weight of the VAT behind me, and also the knowledge of his life that he does not have. “ With Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant, new episodes of Marvel’s Loki premieres Wednesdays on Disney +. If you haven’t yet signed up for Disney +, you can try it here. Note: If you purchase any of the awesome and independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

