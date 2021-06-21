Jigsaw actor Tobin Bell hasn’t seen Chris Rock’s sequel spiral





Jigsaw / John Kramer actor Tobin Bell still hasn’t seen Chris Rock’s Spiral, but he’s curious to see which direction the franchise is going.

Actor Tobin Bell has not seenSpiral: From the Book of Saw again. WhenSeenreleased in 2004, it caused a sensation when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The film went on to influence an entire generation of horror as well as eight other sequels in the horror franchise. Bell played the role of villainous Jigsaw / John Kramer, who is now one of the most iconic characters in the horror genre. The most recent entry in theSeenfranchise, Spiral, was originally scheduled for release in May 2020, although the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) pushed it to May 2021. The concept for the film came from Chris Rock, who also ended up playing the lead role of Detective Zeke Banks . Even though Bell’s Jigsaw is dead, an impersonator mastermind is on the streets and the new killer targets corrupt law enforcement to put them in deadly traps. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Spiral Killer’s Connection With Jigsaw Explained In a recent interview withComingSoon.net, Bell was asked about the most recent addition to the Seen franchise. While he did not seeSpiral, he admires Rock. He went on to acknowledge the fandom’s passion for the series, although he made no indication that he was still involved with any aspect of the series. See Bell’s comments on the new film below: I haven’t seen Spiral, but I know Chris Rock is a talented and imaginative guy. So I can’t imagine that it doesn’t open some kind of window on some other kind of window. My understanding is that it’s not really a Sawfilm, it’s kind of in the Saw universe. Not having seen it, I can’t really comment on it except anything that keeps people’s minds, and God knows fans are incredibly dedicated to this franchise, will only focus attention on it. SoSpiralis in the rearview mirror now and let’s see what happens in the future. While Bell is currently promoting his most recent film,A father’s legacy, his performance as a Jigsaw will continue to stand the test of time. theSeenThe franchise may not continue with Kramer, but it certainly hasn’t let go of her character’s influence. Maybe Bell will decide to checkSpiralsomeday and fans will know what the Jigsaw actor himself thinks about the world’s most recent expansion ofSeen. At this point, Bell is one of the many who haven’t seen SpiralAt the time of writing, he has made over $ 22 million nationally and $ 13 million internationally for a global contribution of $ 36 million globally on an announced budget of $ 20 million. dollars. Compared to previous franchise entries, Spiralexecuted rather poorly. On opening weekend, it grossed $ 8 million nationally, compared to the previous entry,Jigsaw, which grossed $ 16 million. However, its release so soon after theaters reopen must be taken into account. What is more impressive is howSpiralpushed the franchise past $ 1 billion at the global box office. There is potential for more movies in the series, whether or not it is under the brand of.SeenorSpiral. Dead for many sequels, Jigsaw will continue to exist only in flashbacks or by mention, though it allows a new generation to embrace his brutal rehab techniques for their own purposes. Next: Should it restart after the spiral? Source: ComingSoon.net DCEU Supergirl Suit revealed in full by photos from Flash movie set

About the Author Jeff Nelson

(25 articles published)

Jeff Nelson is editor-in-chief for Screen Rant and film critic for DVD Talk. He has worked in areas of the entertainment industry including film criticism, content acquisition and research. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in film and television with a specialization in media management and again in 2019 with a master’s degree in sociology. His passion for cinema began watching Titanic on repeat as a child until double VHS tapes wore out. Although he still enjoys great Hollywood films, his taste for cinema has spread to independent, foreign cinema and the horror genre. Every year, he looks forward to seeing the flagship films of the festival circuit. When not watching or writing about a movie, Jeff is discovering new music, playing video games, and looking for unique bars and restaurants to try. Follow Jeff on Twitter @SirJeffNelson. More from Jeff Nelson







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos