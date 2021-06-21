My Hero Academia Season 5 Trailer Features Endeavor Agency Arc

Are you ready for a new My hero university bow? The incredibly popular anime enters the second course of its fifth season with the Endeavor Agency arc.

From next Saturday, the fourteenth episode of My hero university Season 5 will begin the new arc of the anime. Entitled “Off to Endeavor’s Agency”, the episode will also launch a brand new opening song from MAN WITH A MISSION titled “Merry-Go-Round”. The new ending theme song “Uso ja nai” performed by Soushi Sakiyama will also be premiered. You can check out an overview of the Endeavor agency below.

A new visual has also been unveiled, which can be seen at the bottom of this article.

My hero university Season 5, which began with the Joint Training arc, premiered in Japan in March. Both the anime streaming services Funimation and Crunchyroll have the latest episodes available to watch with subtitles. Funimation also has the English dub. The season is currently airing on the Toonami programming block focused on the Adult Swim anime.

The popular series began in 2014 as a manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi and serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. The animated TV adaptation produced by Bones debuted in Japan in 2016. Both are still ongoing. The series has since been adapted into several films and video games.

In fact, the next film based on the popular animated series is slated to hit Japanese theaters on August 6, 2021. My Hero Academia The Movie: Mission of the Heroes of the World is the third film in the series, which features Deku, Bakugo and Todoroki in new stealth suits. Plus, anyone who sees the film in theaters will get a bonus manga while supplies last.