FreedomFest honor files presented by QuikTrip | New





TULSA – Tulsa’s most patriotic community event and fireworks display returns on July 4 as the River Parks Authority hosts Folds of Honor FreedomFest presented by QuikTrip. The 45th annual Patriotic Day Festival takes place on Sunday, July 4, with entertainment and activities centered around Veterans Park, 18th and Boulder, and River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave. The event is free to the public. Launched from the 21st Street Bridge, the fireworks display will be seen by tens of thousands of people who flock from both sides of the Arkansas River during fun family home evening. As in previous years, Folds of Honor FreedomFest will feature the largest and largest amount of fireworks shells that will send rains of colorful shards rising into the sky to create the North’s largest air show. eastern Oklahoma. Hance Pyrotechnics will create the precision display. Community members are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to distribute throughout River West Festival Park and Veterans Park, which will provide the best views of the fireworks display and facilitate access to the entertainment. At two locations on either side of the river, the festivities begin at 6 p.m. Live music will be presented by local bands including the Steve Liddell Band, Fabulous Mid Life Crisis Band, Nightly Dues and Empire Rock Band, until 9:15 p.m. Both venues will feature inflatables, balloon performers , cartoonists, stilt walkers and other entertainment in the HollyFrontier children’s areas, as well as the QuikTrip prize wheel with fun giveaways. Customers can enjoy a variety of local dishes at many food trucks including Kettle Masters, Debs Pineapple Whip, Pita Place, Hot Mess BBQ, El Rey Del Sabo Mexican Food, SKT Corn Dogs, Calaveras Mexican Grill, Backyard BBQ and Burgers, Old Fashion Soda, and Dog House, to name a few. Several patriotic presentations will take place throughout the evening, led by Folds of Honor, an Owasso-based nonprofit that honors the sacrifice of American heroes by giving hope to the bearers of their legacy through scholarships. ‘studies. At approximately 8 p.m., the Red Bull Air Force skydiving team will perform a sky jump, landing at River West Festival Park. The fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. This year, River Parks Authority will be hosting a Tail Gate Bash for those who want to bring their own patriotic party to the festival. For $ 45, the Tail Gate Bash Pass grants special access to one of 60 exclusive parking spaces inside River West Festival Park. Tailgaters are welcome to bring propane grills, food and drink of their choice, a pop-up tent for shade, chairs and tables. Tail Gate Bash passes can be purchased here until sold out. River Parks Authority strongly encourages guests to plan ahead, carpool, carpool or bike to get to the event, as spaces are extremely limited this year. On the River West Festival Park side, parking is available in River Parks managed lots for $ 5-10, cash only. The $ 10 parking lot is located near 2100 S. Jackson Avenue, next to the festival grounds. The $ 5 parking lot is near the West Tulsa City Yard at 42 W. 23rd Street, a 7-minute walk from the festival grounds. Due to construction, there will be no access to green spaces south of the 21st Street Bridge along the Arkansas River. Those parking on the grounds of West Tulsa City Yard will not be allowed to stay near their vehicles during the festival. Disabled parking is available on a first come, first serve basis in the $ 10 lot near 210 S. Jackson Avenue at River West Festival Park. At the heart of Folds of Honor FreedomFest presented by QuikTrip is the opportunity to salute our nation’s military and honor those whose sacrifices continue to protect our American freedoms. The evening will highlight Folds of Honor’s ongoing mission, which provides scholarships to spouses and children of deceased and disabled U.S. military personnel. “It is an honor to have the Folds of Honor name tied to a historically popular and formidable event like FreedomFest,” said Ben Leslie, National Vice President of Development for Folds of Honor. “We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate the freedom of our country and honor the sacrifices of our servicemen and women, and their families, reminding us that freedom is not free.” For more details and a calendar of activities, visit www.freedomfesttulsa.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]te: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos