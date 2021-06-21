



Iconic voice actor Paul Soles, known for his classic roles in animated 1960s Spider-Man, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and more dies at age 90! TO TEAR APART. SyFy reports. PAUL SOLES, ORIGINAL 1960S SPIDER-MAN VOICE ACTOR, DIED AT 90 One of the voices tasked with bringing Marvels’ comic book heroes to life on the small screen has passed away. Canadian actor Paul Soles, who gave Peter Parker his very first TV voice as Spider-Man, has died in Toronto at the age of 90. A versatile actor whose film and television career spanned decades, Soles provided memorable character roles for a series of 1960s animated television projects, most notably for Marvel fans as the voice of Peter Parker in the original Spider-Man animated series from 1967-1970. Fans of all ages will likely remember Soles’ vocals as Hermy the Elf in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the iconic Rankin / Bass Animated Entertainment stop motion special from the 1964 Christmas program that continues to enjoy with screen time the holiday season rolls around. Spidey wasn’t the only Marvel role he played. Soles’ television work in the 1960s also featured him as the voice of Bruce Banner / The Hulk; Rick Jones; and the supervillain Attuma in the 1967 animated series The Marvel Superheroes. His role in the original Spider-Man series was a pivotal moment in Marvel history, marking the first time the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko came to life on screen. Over the course of three seasons (the first two on ABC, the last in syndication), Spider-Man was a staple of the Saturday Morning TV cartoon and enjoyed a lengthy period of subsequent syndication as a date for them. young comic book fans. Soles’ acting career, both vocal and otherwise, spanned six decades, beginning with his television voice work in the 1960s (including the animated film Willy McBean and His Machine Magic 1965, another Rankin / Bass stop-motion project). In the decades that followed, Soles also starred in a long line of live-action movies, evidenced by his 2008 appearance in The Incredible Hulk, the second film to arrive in the then-nascent MCU as as Stanley, a pizzeria owner who assists Edward Nortons. Bruce Banner. Soles also appeared alongside Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett in The Score, the 2001 heist film directed by Frank Oz. Although Soles’ film appearances were consistent throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, he was primarily known to many in his native Canada as a radio and television host personality early in his career. He voiced the title role in the 1967 Canadian animated series Max, the 2000 Year Old Mouse, and was a featured presenter in the 1960s for Canadas CBC-TV. Her last screen appearance came in a small role in the 2016 Canadian romance film The Second Time Around. Born August 11, 1930 in Toronto, Paul Robert Soles passed away in his hometown on May 26, 2021. He will be remembered as a charming, magnanimous and principled man, a creative and versatile artist and a proud Canadian, reads -on in his obituary. It was the radio titans who first ignited his imagination and he began to imitate them from an early age. On behalf of the IP and Comics Nexus teams, I offer our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Paul Soles. Tags: Paul Soles, RIP, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Spider-Man

