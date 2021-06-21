Disney Plus remake of Eragon is all the rage, author steps in





20th century fox

More than 50,000 tweets call the streaming giant Disney plus turning its mammoth head towards the beloved (and sadly maligned) fandom of Eragon and making a remake of the poorly received 2006 film. Given that Disney now has the rights to properties that once belonged to 20th Century Fox, and given the recent success of Disney Plus’s Marvel series, namely WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldierand more recently Loki – it’s not hard to see why fans feel comfortable giving their favorite series to Disney now. The original film was a pretty undeniable flop, scoring only a 16% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s true that there was a stacked cast, with Ed Speleers’ Eragon backed by John Malkovich, Jeremy Irons, Robert Carlyle, Rachel Weisz and Djimon Hounsou – but that wasn’t enough to save him from a script that did not stick to the source material and, frankly, was derivative at best. Author Christopher Paolini intervened with the tweets, adding his voice of support to the crowd. He has also since added a #Remake section to his website, stating, “The Legacy Cycle is long overdue for a screen adaptation. Many fans have written to the studios with this plea, so far. without success – because they were each working alone. The time has come to stick together, united in our call for adaptation! With a fandom as large as ours, an organized and cohesive message has a real chance of succeeding. to have an impact.” But the books themselves are well regarded and considered must read for young fantasy readers, so the Twitter storm is raging. The 2006 film is currently available to stream on Disney Plus if you want to see for yourself how well (or not) the story was originally adapted.

