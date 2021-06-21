Father’s Day 2021: Neil Nitin Mukesh calls his father “the best”, actor adds “I wish and pray that I can be a parent half as good to Nurvi as my father is to us”





One of the popular players in the industry is Neil Nitin Mukesh. As many know, Neil is a family man. The Bypass Road actor shares a great bond with his father. On Father’s Day, Neil Nitin Mukesh shared that his father is the best. He also continued to call her a caring person. He said, My dad (singer Nitin Mukesh) is the best PERIOD !! I have yet to meet a man so selfless, so caring and so generous. He was not only a father to his children, but also to his younger siblings whom he literally raised with the same love and care he had for us after my grandfather passed away ( the great playback singer Mukesh). READ ALSO: Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about his family except that mom tests positive for Covid-19; “Right now the symptoms are mild in all of us” – EXCLUSIVE Neil then added saying. I can’t think of anyone like him. I pray to God and thank him for blessing me with Nurvi as a daughter. She is the ultimate gift. But no one can put on the same boots as my father. I wish and pray that I can be a parent who is half as good to Nurvi as my father is to us. ALSO READ: Neil Nitin Mukesh and members of his family tested positive for the coronavirus; Actor urges fans not to take the situation lightly Incidentally, Neils’ grandfather was legendary singer Mukesh and his father Nitin Mukesh was also a popular playback singer. Speaking of which, he says, I also enjoy singing a lot. But I never could dream of reaching the heights of my grandfather and my father. Image source: Instagram / neilnitinmukesh, spotboye archive Discover more news on SpotboyE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos