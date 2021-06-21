Entertainment
Bindi Irwin family feud escalates as supporters defend Bob
The Irwins aren’t the first family that comes to mind when you think of messy dramas, but members of the notorious environmentalist clan are swapping surprisingly straight beards in public today.
The feud suddenly exploded over the weekend during a sweet Father’s Day post that Bindi Irwin shared, paying homage to her own father Steve, her husband, Chandler Powell and his stepfather.
A fan asked Irwin why she left her grandfather Bob out of the tribute – and she didn’t hold back, accusing Bob of years of “psychological abuse” in an unusually candid response.
“Unfortunately my grandfather Bob showed no interest in spending time with me or my family,” she wrote.
“He never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart, but it is not healthy to be in an abusive relationship … I have struggled with this relationship all my life and it hurts me tremendously.
It didn’t take long for Bindi’s startling claims to be answered.
The family responds: “The lies must stop”
RELATED: Touching letter discovered after Steve Irwin’s death
Another family member angrily disputed Bindi’s claims in a his own post on Facebook, defending Bob or “Poppy” as she affectionately calls him.
Bethanny Wheeler explained that she is Bob Irwin’s “granddaughter through the marriage of my father and mother-in-law Mandy when she was very young,” and called Bob “the most genuinely beautiful human. of this planet and has NEVER spoken or belittled anyone! He is a man who sits in silence and fights his demons alone, in great sorrow. He does not fight back, only prays for safety and good life for her grandchildren. “
Wheeler wrote that his “sisters and brothers will gladly support me when I say that Bob Irwin is a passive and handsome human and these lies must stop.”
Bob Irwin’s biographer also came to his defense, saying he had been “devastated” by Bindi’s abuse allegations.
Amanda French, who co-wrote Bob’s autobiography in 2016 The last crocodile hunter, turned to Facebook to defend his character and slam Bindi.
RELATED: Bindi gives birth to a baby girl
“To write that there is psychological abuse from the nicest and most beautiful soul I have ever met is heartbreaking,” she wrote, claiming that Bob was “devastated until heart ”.
“Unbeknownst to you, and what you know, he is in deep pain at the loss of his family… He has done all he can do and is sticking his head in the sand because that’s how it is. ‘he’s doing it,’ she continued.
“He’s not someone who tries to reach out and communicate, he’s like your father was.” An introvert and not someone who can navigate people well.
“He loves your dad, and you guys more than you think. It should be a private matter that is not written on Facebook.
Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said Sunrise Monday that he spoke to Bob’s wife, Judy, this weekend, who was unaware of Irwin’s comments.
“They were pretty shocked by this and when I called and read his wife Judy the details, they’re not on social media so they weren’t aware of what was going on at all, I think. that they were quite shocked and devastated. It’s just the feeling I have. They didn’t tell me that and they didn’t come back and offered no response or response. “
Bob and Steve’s close bond
RELATED: Bob Irwin Reveals His Last Day With Steve
It’s a sad new development for the Irwins given how close Bob and his son Steve were before Steve died in a stingray attack in 2006 at the age of 44.
Steve had boundless enthusiasm for his fellow environmentalist father, whom he dubbed “the legend of the universe”.
Steve told the ABC Enough rope in 2003: “He was everything I wanted to be. And all I’ve done in my life is follow in his footsteps, imitate him and try to be him. And today I’m just trying to make him proud.
Father and son had just completed a month-long crocodile research project in Cape York when Steve was killed in his freak accident in September 2006.
“You never expect this to be the last time you will see your son, but I certainly had a feeling he sensed something was going to happen,” Bob said after the accident, in which Steve died after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray while filming on the Great Barrier Reef.
Announcing the release of his book in 2016, Bob said that “when the world lost Steve, the animals lost the best friend they ever had, and so did I.”
“What he stood up for and what he was able to accomplish means just as much now as when he was here in the physical world.”
So where do the Irwins go now? Despite the drama, Bindi also insisted that she and her family only wanted the best for Bob.
“We have built her a house on a beautiful property and will always do our best to ensure her well-being,” she wrote.
