Loki actor Tom Hiddleston returns to Marvel’s Thor ten years later

Prior to being charged with a glorious purpose as Loki of Asgard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Hiddleston was a stage and small screen actor who made a “big leap” to the big screen when he been chosen against fellow “unnamed” Chris Hemsworth in the 2011s Thor. Only Marvel Studios’ fourth film – the independent studio led by Kevin Feige behind Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Iron man 2 – blockbuster from director Kenneth Branagh pairs Hiddleston and Hemsworth as the son of Asgardian King Odin (Anthony Hopkins), who meet in battle when an unworthy Thor (Hemsworth) is banished to Earth and his adopted brother Loki (Hiddleston) plot to assume the throne.

“Four months of auditions, I think, in 2009. A big step forward for me to make very small films in the UK and to work in the theater, and all of a sudden in the next Marvel Studios film,” he said. Hiddleston said. GQ. “It was a moment of adjustment and I felt like I had won the lottery. It all had a very special atmosphere.”

“I had worked with Kenneth Branagh before – we had starred in a BBC TV series called Wallander, and we had also performed together on stage in London in a play by Chekhov called Ivanov, ” Hiddleston has added his newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “It was the first time that I was directed by him, but we had a kind of understanding as actors and I’m very grateful to him that he was able to somehow support my cast in studio.”

Just her third feature after roles in filmmaker Joanna Hogg Unconnected and Archipelago, Hiddleston won his role as Loki after auditioning to play the mighty Thor.

“It was kind of an amazing, amazing, unprecedented process to work on a project of this magnitude,” said Hiddleston. “Working with a stunt department and working with visual effects on blue and green backgrounds, on sets that I had never seen the size of. But I was also a fan of those films, and it was such a joy. for the first time to be inside the process. But rather like any process of making a movie, at the end of the day it comes down to the atmosphere you create together as actors and trying to tell an interesting and complex story [with] kind of recognizable emotion, and I hope it’s funny, and it’s emotional, and it’s touching, and it connects with people. “

For all his hammer action sequences and battles with Ice Giants and an Asgardian automaton, Thor talks about the family between the two sons of Odin and Frigga (Rene Russo).

“I could see from the first script, that the story was actually almost two stories,” Hiddleston recalls. “One was on this epic and spectacular canvas – Asgard, a shining city in the sky with a rainbow bridge and some kind of intergalactic energy that transported the characters to new worlds, and it was a world of gods and monsters, a world of myth and legend. We knew the film had to deliver on this scale, but inside there was a tiny little drama about the family, about the father and his two sons. “

“Ken Branagh sat us down and said, ‘Actually, that’s what the movie is, it’s about this family. One father, two sons, their mother, and there are all kinds of broken bones. ‘”, added Hiddleston. “If this is the royal family at the top of the universe, those are very, very high stakes, but at the end of the day, they will still have the same very accessible and very accessible family dynamic as any. family on the planet has become a very interesting psychological thing to explore about a triangle of Odin and his two sons, Thor and Loki. “

After resuming his role in The Avengers and Thorthe continuation of 2013 The dark world, Hiddleston came back for Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Hiddleston now stars in the original series Loki on Disney +, where new episodes air on Wednesdays.

