Dragon Ball Z: 10 Marvel teams Vegeta would join

Vegeta is the bad boy of Dragon ball z, and despite being a loner, he’s made a home for himself as part of the team of heroes who protect Earth. In fact, even from the very beginning, he was never really alone, as he came to Earth with his fellow Saiyan, Nappa. Vegeta is a complicated character, the last prince of his people, and although his cruelty and will to win made him a villain from the start, he has become one of the most compelling heroes in the series. Watching his journey is just wonderful.

Speaking of wonders, the MarvelUniverse has its fair share of iconic teams – both heroes and villains – that Vegeta could find himself joining if given the chance. Each of them would speak to a different part of their character, but they could just as easily find their place among these groups as they did with the Z-Fighters of their own universe.

ten The Avengers are Earth’s greatest champions

The Avengers are generally accepted as the primary Earth-based team in the Marvel Universe. Vegeta is the kind of person who will only be the best.

Over the years, the former conqueror has grown into a hero, fighting alongside Goku, Krillin, and Piccolo. He would likely undergo a similar character arc in Marvel, joining the Avengers as they come together to fight evil.

9 The Illuminati rule the world in secret

While the merry Goku enjoys a good fight for himself, Vegeta is a very different person. Prince Saiyan wants to win and he wants to rule. Combat is only a means to an end.

The Illuminati are an obscure cabal that has secretly manipulated the events of the Marvel Universe. Their members include Reed Richards, Tony Stark, Namor the Submariner, Professor Xavier, and King TChalla, and as far as they are concerned, they basically rule the world. Vegeta would consider himself worthy of a seat among them. Given the Saiyans’ experience, it is possible that they actually let him join, although it seems more likely that they see him as a threat to be neutralized.

8 Guardians of the Galaxy fight alien threats

It probably goes without saying for most people, but Saiyans are not human. Sure, they look human and can even procreate with humans, but they’re a unique alien species. And aliens come from outer space, much of which includes the Earth galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy has a name that sounds pretty self-explanatory. They often recruit new members and Vegeta would be a great fit. He fought the Namekians, Tuffles, Majin, Freezer Force, and even the Terrans, which gave him a lot of relevant experience.

7 The Starjammers are space pirates led by Corsair

the star jammers of wonder

Corsair is the leader of a group of space pirates called the Starjammers. He is also the father of the X-Men Cyclops and Havok.

Navigating the galaxy with teammates such as Scaly Green Chod and her lover Hepzibah, Corsair has experienced many swashbuckling adventures. The interesting thing about Team Starjammers is that Vegeta could very well join them at almost any point in his life. As an angry young man, he would be ready to raid and loot, but even as he mellows with age, he relishes the opportunity to go on an adventure with them.

6 Masters of Evil would be a perfect fit for young Vegeta

When Vegeta first arrived on Earth, it was as a conqueror who hoped to find the Dragon Balls to achieve immortality. The Z-Fighters learned of his arrival in advance from Gokus’ brother Saiyan Raditz and trained to stop him and his companion Nappa.

Although he grew more compassionate and sociable over time, Vegeta was not a nice guy at first. In fact, he was a classic villain. He would fit in perfectly with Baron Zemo, Absorbing Man, Screaming Mimi, and the other Masters of Evil.

5 SHIELD investigates and monitors overpowering threats

Deke Shaw and the Chang Gang in Agents of SHIELD Season 7

At its core, SHIELD is a secret agency with two objectives: gathering intelligence and responding to various overpowering threats.

Vegeta doesn’t have the patience to gather intelligence. He certainly does not have the skill or restraint to assess the threat. However, he would be good at responding and neutralizing these threats and doing so with a sinister smile on his face.

4 The members of the demolition crews are strong as gods

The Wrecking Crew is a team of villains who are each strong enough to fight a god. Together, they can demolish just about anyone who opposes them.

The members of this supervillain gang all have construction-based stuff. Vegeta would laugh at such antics and then show them that the real way to destroy someone is to use a ki-powered Final Shine or Galick Gun attack.

3 The Ultimates are nasty but effective fighters

The Ultimate Universe was designed to be darker and more realistic than the main Marvel Universe. Sadly, this resulted in heroes that were much less heroic and much more petty.

The Ultimate version of the Avengers, the Ultimates, reflects this. Even Captain America is a jerk. But seeing how much of a total jerk Vegeta is too, he would fit in perfectly. He is also said to be one of the only people who can stop Ultimate Universe’s biggest villain, the Maker (AKA jerk-face Mister Fantastic).

2 The hand is a clan of evil ninja assassins

Daredevil The Hand Ninjas

The Hand is a group of ninja specialized in assassination, killing their enemies with martial arts and using feudal weapons such as katana, sai and shuriken. They also move with supernatural speed and dexterity, exceeding what basic ninja training would allow someone to accomplish.

Overpowered martial artists are basically the only people Vegeta knows. The fact that the Hand also worships a demon called the Beast probably does nothing to stop him from keeping them company. The biggest problem he would have with them is that he’s not great for stealth and stealth.

1 Immortal weapons use Ki and martial arts

Iron-Fist-Immortal-Weapons

Speaking of overpowered martial artists, the Immortal Weapons are a team of heroes made up of seven martial arts masters, each the champion of one of the Seven Capitals of Heaven. Some of their members include Iron Fist, Fat Cobra, and the Prince of Orphans.

Vegeta may not be quite the Prince of Orphans, but he is the prince of all Saiyans. And he’s a martial arts master who uses ki to fuel his attacks. Iron Fist would look rusty compared to Prince Saiyan’s sudden movements.

10 anime villains who don’t know when to quit


