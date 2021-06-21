Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis celebrate 30 years of Thelma & Louise





It was really fun, especially in the desert, said Sarandon, according to Hollywood journalist. What I’ve learned is that you do your best when you’re just trying to drive a car and you don’t think about anything and line up the plans. I was driving pretty fast by the time we finished the movie. Later in the Q&A, Sarandon took a moment to discuss the reception of the film at the time, saying, “I thought it was a cowboy (movie) with women and trucks and it was going to be great fun, Ridley is a great director and it’s a fun storyline. “ I completely underestimated that we were retreating into territory held by straight white men, she continued. They took offense and accused us of glorifying murder and suicide and all the kids. It didn’t seem like a big deal, it seemed unusual that there was a woman you could be friends with in a movie. Normally, if there were two women in a movie, you would automatically hate each other for some reason. Next thing we knew, hell broke loose. Davis, 65, recalled that 30 years ago the press thought it would open the door to more opportunities for female-directed films. I think, hot dog, let’s sit down and wait for all this magical change to happen, Davis said. were still waiting. It really didn’t happen. It seems like every five years or so there’s another movie featuring women that’s a huge hit and people say, well now that’s definitely going to change, and it just really isn’t. While the film may not have had such a big influence on the industry, Davis’s role as one of the main characters, Thelma Dickinson, had a lasting impact on her career decisions. It made me realize how we give women few opportunities to come out of a movie feeling empowered by the female characters. Men understand this with every movie they watch, Davis said. It really got me thinking about what female audiences are going to think of my character from now on and made me want to play roles where I could feel good about the choices the character makes. I refused parts based on this thinking for sure. Friday night was not the first meeting for Davis and Sarandon. In January 2020, the two actors reunited at the screening of the film Women In Motion at the Museum of Modern Arts, which earned both women Oscar nominations for Best Actress. Earlier this month, Sarandon took the opportunity ahead of the official 30-year reunion to reveal the story behind one of the film’s most memorable scenes where Thelma and Louise share a kiss before holding hands. and (spoiler alert) to drive their Thunderbird through the Grand Canyon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos