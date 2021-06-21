Nina Simones’ granddaughter defends Chloe Bailey’s performance





While many viewers loved Chloe Baileys’ recent take on Nina Simones Feeling Good, which she performed as part of ABCs Together we triumph over a soul of a special nation celebrate Juneteeth, who became a federal holiday this week, some felt that the singers’ set Chloe x Halle was simply too sexy for the runway. Count Nina Simone’s granddaughter, RAnna Simone Kelly, officially in the old camp, as she took to Twitter this weekend to remind everyone that being a legendary musician doesn’t mean Nina Simone wouldn’t appreciate a sultry take on a classic. In fact, that’s kind of the whole point of the song. Everyone comes to @ChloeBailey for their rendition of my grandma Nina Simones song Feeling Good, Kelly tweeted. But what you don’t understand is that Grandma was a free-spirited woman herself !! She would have loved this performance as much as I did! Relax. Chloe killed him. She added that Grandma was herself without apologizing. She was a fucking badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman and she expressed it. Inquire !! If Grandma could have, she probably would have done this performance herself. Saturday, Bailey sprung on praise, tweeting, your grandmother !! what a heritage !!! I will always x always love Mrs. Simone. Kelly replied, It’s funny how the circle has come full circle. You and Halle have inspired me for years now. You are also legacy in the making !!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos