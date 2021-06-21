8 Bollywood actresses who achieved toned bodies through yoga





Bollywood divas who vouch for their toned body through yoga It takes more than just running on the treadmill and eating lettuce salad to get the body you desire. Plus, it’s not an overnight turn of events that will give you those washboard abs or help you tuck into your old pair of jeans. We often hear experts suggest that we need to pay attention to our surroundings, our stress levels, and the lifestyle we lead in order to get the body we want. And one way to achieve it, if not more, is with yoga, The age-old practice that continues to be followed is your one-hour tip for glowing skin, a well-toned body, mental, emotional and physical well-being. Over the years, many Bollywood divas have vouched for yoga and the effect it has on them. As we celebrate Yoga Day today, we take a look back at eight Bollywood divas who attribute their well-being to yoga. Looked: Samantha akkineni We have often seen Samantha lifting weights and going on a hectic fitness regimen. But during confinement, the actress opted for yoga with her husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress then shared footage of herself trying out different asanas and explained how it has changed her life. Plus, Samantha is one of the few actresses with the hottest bodies in tinsel town and her role in Family man 2 is the proof. Mira Rajput Shahid Kapoor’s wife is not an actress, but her fitness regimen leaves everyone in awe. The star woman had recently taken the gram and revealed that she does yoga on a weekly basis. Plus, she continued to flaunt her curves which will leave no one in awe of anyone. Besides, does this wonder look like a mother of two? Jacqueline Fernandes No heroine can be as sexy as Jackie in a bikini. Whether in a movie or on vacation, this hottie spares no effort in setting fitness goals, and it’s all thanks to her yoga routine. Malaika Arora There isn’t a time when Malaika hasn’t talked about the benefits of yoga. The actress often uses her social media management to quickly jump from one asana to another with ease. Over the years, the actress has also inspired and motivated her fans to embrace yoga for a fitter lifestyle. Additionally, Malaika’s toned body can give any new heroine a run for their money. Shilpa shetty Shilpa can move better than anyone. From her flawless dance moves to her all-around yoga practice, Shilpa has been a strong advocate for embracing yoga in your everyday life. Besides, who wouldn’t want this magnificent body? Lara dutta The former beauty queen swears by yoga for her fitness and health. Moreover, the actress also chose to practice yoga regularly when she was expecting her baby girl. Lara has also started a book on prenatal yoga and has been gorgeous for so many years. Bipasha Basu Is there someone as sexy as Bipasha in showbiz? Besides constantly going to the gym and keeping fit, this Bengali beauty swears by yoga and often takes to Instagram to share the coolest ways to perform asanas with your partner. Kareena Kapoor Kareena was back to work after her first pregnancy in no time. She took up yoga and Pilates to lose all that baby and boy weight oh boy, Bebo looked breathtaking in Veere Di Wedding. From crop tops and bikinis to cute dresses, there wasn’t one outfit that Kareena couldn’t wear with ease. You wonder why ? In addition to her diet and diet, Kareena continued to do 108 Surya namaskars every day.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos