Balfour celebrates Father’s Day with classic car ‘cruise’ – Boulder Daily Camera





Residents and families at Balfour Senior Living’s Louisville campus celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday – and the easing of coronavirus restrictions after a long year of isolation – with a car display, live music and food. Last year, with strict restrictions in place, the elderly community held a Father’s Day car-driven parade, with distant, masked residents outside and limited participation from family members. . This year, Balfour kept the car theme, with streets around campus lined with classic and modern cars for a “cruise” show that was also open to the community. “The cars are a huge hit with our residents,” said Louise Garrels, director of communications for Balfour. Last year’s in-car parade was the brainchild of Balfour’s Life Enrichment director Nikole Bari and longtime car enthusiast resident Bill Reichenberg. On Sunday, Reichenberg, with the help of his son, brought two of his cars, a red and white Chevrolet Bel Air from 1957 and a black Ford sedan from 1951. “The ’57 has always been my favorite,” Reichenberg said. Although he liked the auto show, Reichenberg said, he’d rather drive or ride in classic cars than watch them – and he snuck into a Sunday morning ride. He became a car collector in the 1990s after his retirement, showing cars across the country. A long-time member of the Good Guys Rod & Custom Association, he is passionate about cars from the 1950s. “This wonderful hobby is expensive, but it’s a lot of fun,” he said. Sunday’s event was like a street fair, with grilled burgers and hot dogs for lunch and Kona Ice and Sweet Cow serving as dessert. Dads could also buy root beer, cream soda or brownies. The Denver Dolls, a vintage tribute band, and the YoungHeart Band provided entertainment. Sisters Christina Trigg and Connie Whitmore met their father, Hank Espinsoa, a resident of Balfour Memory Care, for the event. They said he wasn’t keen on attending, until he found out about the auto show. “When they mentioned classic cars he was good to go,” Trigg said, adding that he was renovating classic cars as a hobby. David Craver said checking out classic cars is a great way to spend Father’s Day. Previously, he had restored a rusty 1968 Camaro “from scratch”. “I’ve been in cars since I was a kid,” he said. “I started with Hot Wheels.” In recognition of Balfour’s many residents with dogs, there was also a dog photo booth at the event, with homemade dog biscuits available to reward good canine behavior. Balfour resident George Williams posed for photos with his daughter, Carol Jaffe, granddaughter, Sarah Jaffe, and dog, Willy Wonka. After the auto show, they planned to go out to dinner and play games at home. “We are so happy,” Carol Jaffe said. “We are happy to be outside. “

