Mount Clemens to review plans for ArtParty, Lions Club Grand Prix | Local News

Two long-running special events at Mount Clemens are due to be approved at Monday’s city committee meeting. The Mount Clemens Lions Club is requesting permission to host the 28th Annual Mount Clemens Grand Prix and the Anton Art Center is seeking the city’s blessing for the 30th Annual ArtParty. Both events are scheduled for September. The Grand Prix was canceled in 2020 due to concerns about the safety of volunteers and participants during the pandemic and ArtParty took place virtually. But now the two are back as most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted or will be as of Tuesday. Scheduled for September 23, ArtParty is a major fundraiser for the Anton Art Center on Macomb Place. Executive director Phil Gilchrist said the $ 75 tickets included food samples from around 30 local restaurants and caterers, an open bar, and performances by duo Bob and Carl, all in a large outdoor tent in the parking lot of Roskopp. There will also be silent auctions and raffles. Gilchrist noted that ArtParty was recently voted the # 1 best local event by Macomb Daily readers. It typically raises around $ 30,000 for arts programs and services. “ArtParty is a source of great civic pride and the support of the city has been a key factor in making it a success,” he said in a letter to city officials, adding that the Art Center is “deeply grateful for the exceptional cooperation of the city and its employees at all of our community events. Meanwhile, Michael L. Ferron, outgoing president of the Lions Club, is enlisting the city’s help in the soapbox derby-type races on Crocker Boulevard, east of Gratiot Avenue. It is scheduled for Saturday September 11. Dozens of young people compete in the Grand Prix, which includes time trials, division races, bounce houses and a trophy ceremony. Proceeds from the event – which comes from registration fees, advertisements in the program and donations from donors – will be donated to various local charities. Organizers say more than $ 370,000 has been donated over the years. Ferron said the Lions Club is asking the Public Works Department to organize the closure of streets around the track. A certificate of liability insurance designating the city as additional insured will be required as a condition of approval. The committee will also discuss: A draft ordinance on the trade in marijuana The UAW contract for the city’s Dial-A-Ride drivers and dispatchers And a pay rise for election workers. The municipal commission meets at 7 p.m. at the town hall, 1 boulevard Crocker.

