Raja Feather Kelly and “The Kill One Race”: TV and Theater

There is reality and fiction: an easy distinction to make, isn’t it? Well, things aren’t always that straightforward, especially when you consider the performances we undertake in our real lives and the fictional stories that borrow the lines between right and wrong from reality often blur.

In the new Playwrights Horizons series, The Kill One race, Reality TV Meets Theater for an examination of how we shape our values, form relationships, and bounce between realms of reality and fiction in our entertainment and daily lives. This streaming production and another recent digital theater hybrid, This American Wife, reflect how the particular combination of theater and reality TV can complicate viewers’ contract with the art form and their understanding of what it is. is artifice and truth.

The Kill One Race, conceived by choreographer Raja Feather Kelly and his company Feath3r Theory, transports us into a dystopia where 24-year-olds become competitors in a reality competition full of social experimentation. The most ethical person in the group is granted the honor of dying and entering Empire, a Xanadu wave of eternal comfort and righteousness.

Seven characters compete against each other over seven days full of challenges, stratagems and manipulations. You might be thinking of The Hunger Games or one of the myriad other dystopian works of fiction that involve supervised competitions. Despite the proliferation of these stories, I was still surprised by the theatrical variation brought to the theme. Shot at Playwrights Horizons and released in eight overly long episodes, The Kill One Race so closely mimics the style of Big Brother, The real world and other classic reality shows that drama seems like a woefully insufficient way to describe it.