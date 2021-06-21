Entertainment
Raja Feather Kelly and “The Kill One Race”: TV and Theater
There is reality and fiction: an easy distinction to make, isn’t it? Well, things aren’t always that straightforward, especially when you consider the performances we undertake in our real lives and the fictional stories that borrow the lines between right and wrong from reality often blur.
In the new Playwrights Horizons series, The Kill One race, Reality TV Meets Theater for an examination of how we shape our values, form relationships, and bounce between realms of reality and fiction in our entertainment and daily lives. This streaming production and another recent digital theater hybrid, This American Wife, reflect how the particular combination of theater and reality TV can complicate viewers’ contract with the art form and their understanding of what it is. is artifice and truth.
The Kill One Race, conceived by choreographer Raja Feather Kelly and his company Feath3r Theory, transports us into a dystopia where 24-year-olds become competitors in a reality competition full of social experimentation. The most ethical person in the group is granted the honor of dying and entering Empire, a Xanadu wave of eternal comfort and righteousness.
Seven characters compete against each other over seven days full of challenges, stratagems and manipulations. You might be thinking of The Hunger Games or one of the myriad other dystopian works of fiction that involve supervised competitions. Despite the proliferation of these stories, I was still surprised by the theatrical variation brought to the theme. Shot at Playwrights Horizons and released in eight overly long episodes, The Kill One Race so closely mimics the style of Big Brother, The real world and other classic reality shows that drama seems like a woefully insufficient way to describe it.
Kelly, who also directs, borrows the genre’s filming conventions, with many shared screens, confessionals and voyeuristic close-ups. He uses the techniques so well, in fact, that naturalism is even confusing. The actors ‘performances are also so accurate and understated, with each actor having such a clear understanding of their characters’ disposition and way of thinking that ethical discussions seem eerily real.
This is what tripped me up (aside from the long length of the productions and the fascinating but equally lengthy discussions of Ethics 101): Was I watching some sort of social experiment, featuring real people responding in real ways in the scaffolding of a fictional world?
It reminded me of the unease I felt watching This American Wife, with its meta-piece on the Bravo Real Housewives franchise that reproduced actual scenes and dialogue from the shows alongside scripted and improvised material. In my review, I wondered what was improvised, what was borrowed from the franchise, and what was real.
My problem is the question of the artifice and honesty inherent in an ethics program. I avoid watching reality TV dramas because the performance of these supposedly real scenarios is too transparent. They feel dishonest, parodies of reality despite the shows claiming otherwise. And it extends beyond the frames of the television screen, the carefully curated fiction of character stories and their relationships with each other is part of the celebrity of these individuals. It’s profitable.
While theater is also not an art form of total honesty, it is its own kind of artifice; the difference lies in the presentation of this fiction. In the theater there is the expectation of fantasy, we sit in an audience and wait for the curtains to open. When we enter a theater, we agree to suspend our disbelief for the duration of a performance. Reality TV, however, portrays lives that go on without intermissions and characters that actually exist in the world.
When these two areas collide, then, as they do in The Kill One Race and This American Wife, it justifies a renegotiation of terms between theatrical production and audience, a redefinition of the art form and what is generally known and expected of it in its most traditional forms.
I’ve expressed my unease with this collision of reality TV and honest theatrical fiction, but that doesn’t mean it’s an aberration or even a mistake that productions should avoid. In fact, such contortions and hybridizations of theater and other media allow art to confront audiences with their preconceptions about what stories to tell and how. Ultimately, perhaps the truest feelings lie somewhere in the space between reality and the theater.
The KILL ONE race
Until July 4; thekillonerace.com
