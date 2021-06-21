A Cleveland native kissing his second home

If you follow the Columbus art scene, you might already know Marcus Billingsley, his work, or maybe his Instagram alter ego, Marcus the Carcass. Otherwise, his work will soon be hard to miss thanks to a number of upcoming projects across town.

Marcus is one of a trio of artists (including Lucie Shearer and Thom Glick) recently chosen by Summer jam west to complete a 60’s mural on the side of Third Way Cafe (3058 W. Broad St.) on the Hilltop. Summer Jam West executive director Danny Peterson recently sat down with Marcus to catch up with him.

Danny: Tell me about Marcus the Carcass.

Marcus: (Laughter) When I was in high school, I wasn’t very likable; I was calm and kept to myself. Some of my friends knew who I was, knew I was that morbid guy, knew I was pessimistic, so they started calling me Marcus the Carcass, here’s that undead kid.

Danny: Does this character still resonate with you?

Marcus: Yeah I think so. In my mind, I don’t shy away from negative thoughts because they are always there, and they can be helpful. Where I grew up, my situation was not always positive. I grew up in poverty; I grew up around gang violence and drugs. There are all of these things from my childhood that I went through, and I want to be able to twist those things and not only educate but artistically bring to light some of these unfortunate circumstances.

Marcus Billingsley

Danny: How do you describe your art?

Marcus: I consider myself a surrealist. This is the form of illustration that I really bought into. It’s the best way for me to express myself, in this dreamy, otherworldly way. I don’t always use these techniques in some of my trading work, but I try to incorporate them whenever I can. My work always deals with dreams, metaphysical questions and thought processes, how we think, what we feel about each other, how we interact with each other. Surrealism really helps me demarcate these things.

Danny: Tell me more about it. What is the significance of clouds in your work?

Marcus: I like the clouds; I am a cloud artist. It’s just something that I ended up adopting as a style. With some of the themes that I love to include in my art, I think clouds can go one way or another, they can be seen as happy, or they can be menacing. I love this versatility, so I include them in a lot of my images.

Danny: You were able to participate in the Deliver black dreams initiative. What was this experience like?

Marcus: Deliver Black Dreams is very important to me. I was super happy when Lisa McLymont contacted me. They’ve put together a team of incredibly talented individuals to work on it, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. We did a mural last year [along Fifth Avenue], which was sort of a preview of what the full campaign would be like, and I worked on it with tons of artists from across the community, which was awesome.

Marcus Billingsley works on Deliver Black Dreams.

The best part was it was like a barbecue, it was a get-together event. Everyone helped, everyone was paid and basically created this wealth for the community, for ourselves and for future blacks. I think this is one of the main manifestos of Deliver Black Dreams, not only in creating opportunities for future generations, but also in enabling people here and today to be able to witness and see these dreams. .

Danny: What’s the best thing about the Columbus art scene right now?

Marcus: For me, the best thing about the Columbus art scene is the artists! There is a great sense of community between the people I would generally compete with for the job. Most of the artists I have interacted with are transparent about who they work with and how they get there, which has been very helpful for emerging artists like me looking for mentorship and advice.

Summer Jam West is a non-profit arts organization dedicated to bringing art to the top of the hill. Despite the cancellation of its annual arts and music festival in 2021, Marcus, Lucie Shearer and Thom Glick will be bringing their Pursuing Good Together mural concept to life in June.

Columbus makes art giftsis a bi-weekly column presented by the Greater Columbus Arts Council that supports and advances the artistic and cultural fabric of Columbus. The Column is a project of the Art Makes Columbus campaign, telling the inspiring stories of the people and organizations that create the art of Columbus. Learn more about artists, organizations, public art and local events atColumbusMakesArt.com.