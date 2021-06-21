The 10 times of TrekCulture when Star Trek recast its actors





Star Trek has had to recast characters several times in its history. Star Trek has a long history, spanning six decades and hundreds, if not thousands of characters. Some have appeared quite often, others less. Yet the one thing they all have in common is that no character is too big to be recast when needed. This is the case with this episode of TrekCulture, which takes a look at the ten times a character has received a new actor. Now everyone will jump straight to the JJ Abrams version of Star Trek, which saw James T. Kirk, Spock, and company cast new actors. After all, it was made in 2009, when most of the original cast were in their mid to late 70s or sadly passed away. Yet they only constitute three entries. It turns out that the Star Trek universe has a history of changes that you didn’t really expect. Most of the redesigns worked except one. Whenever the world of Star Trek remakes a new character, it’s usually the right choice. For some reason, the character had to be replaced and that’s usually because the original actor wasn’t returning to the role or couldn’t. Now sometimes that is not the case. Like, for example, when Ichep was recast for Picard. There was no good reason not to bring the original actor back from Voyager. That’s not to say the new actor didn’t do the job, he did, we’re just a loyal group; us Star Trek fans. The only time the revamp really didn’t work out was when the Vulcan Saavik from the first Star Trek movie franchise was replaced by Wrath of Khan and Search for Spock. Kristie Allie was originally the actress who made the ears turn and brought some emotion to the role. She was eventually replaced after her fees got too high and the character was rewritten. Originally, Saavik was going to be part of the Romulans, which would explain her emotional “outbursts”, but when Robin Curtis took over the role she was very different. It’s because the character has changed. This may have been changed because Leonard Nimoy, the director of the third film, didn’t think Curtis could deliver the same performance and therefore rewrote Saavik to be just a Vulcan. Whatever the reason, it hurt the character.

