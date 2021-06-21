World Music Day 2021: 10 forgotten Bollywood songs that ideally deserve a standing ovation (see the videos)

Today is World Music Day 2021. These days the melody is pretty messed up in Bollywood, so you won’t find them in most of the tracks that come out. It is therefore obvious to go back a few steps in the past to cherish eternal and classic melodies. But we decided to do something better. Radio and music channels have succeeded in bringing to today’s generation the beautiful pieces of yesteryear. Today you will find a teenager of today singing the eternal classic of Lata Mangeshkar ‘Lag ja gale ‘. However, we have decided to bring you some amazing tracks that are so fascinating to hear.World Music Day or Fête de la Musique 2021: date, history and importance, here is everything you need to know about this musical event

Chodo Na Mujhe – Rules: Pyar Ka Superhit Formula

A star by Milind Soman, Rules: Pyar Ka Superhit Formula is lost. A very underrated and underrated movie, it also had some crazy tracks that are still so enjoyable to hear. ‘Chodo Na Mujhe ‘ in particular, had two versions sung by Kunal Ganjawala. The pain of being left behind by your love is so poetically accomplished here that you will hear it on repeat.

Khoya Khoya Chand – Khoya Khoya Chand

In the 90s, the Indian pop scene was vibrant and pulsating. There are several gems of the time but this one is our favorite. Sung by Babul Supriyo and Alka Yagnik, it has Dia Mirza in a dramatic setting. What a pure melody!

Khamost Raat – Takshak

Takshak is one of the most underrated films about a social cause. A gem of AR Rahman, this song is sung by Roopkumar Rathod in his silky voice. But what makes it beautiful are Mehboob’s words. We can hear this continuously without interruption.World Music Day 2020 wishes and greetings: Twitterati shares messages, HD images and quotes Celebrating the magic of music at Mark Fte de la Musique

Mujh se naraaz – Papa Kehte Hai

‘Ghar is nikalted in’ is quite popular from this album, but that choice might change after listening to this gem from Sonu Nigam. It’s more like a lyrical conversation between a father and his daughter.

Aaina mujhse meri – Daddy

A rare piece of Talat Aziz in a Hindi film, this song by dad is heartbreaking as much as the film. Young Pooja Bhatt and distraught Anupam Kher have added so much character to this song you’ll go crazy.

Geet gata hai – Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai

Not many people even know about this director Hansal Mehta. Although you have the choice to watch the movie, we insist that you listen to this young and fresh melody. It is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Javed Akhtar. It is sung by Shaan and Sowmya.

Sili hawa choo gayi – Libaas

Lata Mangeshkar, RD Burman, Gulzar, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi – so many heavyweights in one song. You can only expect a sure hit. This slow and perfect melody transports you to another world. He has incredible power to calm you down.

Roya re – Dhoka

Another film that many are not aware of. But this song stuck with us. Everything revolves around despair and yet the composition is rhythmic and lively. What an ironic composition!

Madno – Lamhaa

A singing, sweet and enchanting romantic song that fills you with all the love you have in your system. It just leaves a lasting impression on you. Sung by Kshitij Tarey and Chinmayi and composed by Mithoon, it is simply felt by the heart.

Khul ke muscurale tu – Phir Milenge

This film and this song do not lose their impact. A deeply rewarding film, something any true Salman Khan fan should watch. This issue of Bombay Jayshree arouses a lot of feelings in you. It’s a song of hope but not without its strings attached to evil.

You can thank us later because if you are passionate about music, you will not be able to stay away from these songs. Unfortunately, these songs are not heard or discussed much.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on June 21, 2021 at 9:16 a.m. IST. For more information and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle , connect to our website Latestly.com).