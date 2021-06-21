Connect with us

International Yoga Day 2021 LIVE: Bollywood celebrities encourage fans to embrace yoga

PM Modi addresses the nation on International Yoga Day 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on International Yoga Day 2021. He says that today, as the whole world battles the coronavirus pandemic, yoga remains a glimmer of hope and Covid did not weaken the enthusiasm of this day. He adds that while yoga is not a secular culture for most countries of the world, yet in these difficult times people have not forgotten or ignored it. On the contrary, the enthusiasm for yoga has increased among people, the love for yoga has increased.

PM Modi says yoga became a great way to build self-confidence when the invisible coronavirus hit the world. No country was ready for it, but yoga has helped many to heal and strengthen their physical and mental being. “Doctors have used yoga as an armor to treat patients. There are photos of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching yoga performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Pryma. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the respiratory system, ”says PM Modi.

