Horoscope for Monday, June 21, 2021

Moon alert

There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A reminder that your focus is now on home and family, which means some of you will be more involved with a parent. You will want to be entertained at home and make your digs more engaging. Help a family member if you can.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The pace of your days is accelerating! Don’t resist this. Keep busy with short trips, errands, chores, meetings, and more time with your siblings, loved ones and neighbors. Expect to keep reading, writing, and studying more. Get busy!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The king was in his counting house counting his money. Over the next month, you focus on money, cash flow, and assets. Not only will you be trying to increase your income, but many of you will be spending money on nice things for yourself and your loved ones.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You feel sympathetic to others. (This includes children as well as those less fortunate in faraway lands.) You want to help someone, and if you find a way to do it, you will. (Even helping a person is a wonderful thing and should not be rejected.)

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You are energized by fiery Mars in your sign; nonetheless, for the next month the sun is hiding in your chart, which means you’ll be happy to take a back stance. (No big deal.) Some of you will be involved in a secret love affair.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

Have you noticed that you are more popular with others? Expect to spend more time with creative and artistic types. In fact, you will be so popular with others that a friend might become a lover. (Be smart and watch your back during this time.)

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The sun is always at the top of your chart! (This is the only time of the year that this has happened.) It means you’re in the flattering spotlight, which makes everyone look up to you, especially bosses, parents, teachers, and VIPs. . Take advantage and move your agenda forward!

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will get along with everyone because the moon is in your sign and dances well with Venus and Neptune. Meanwhile, you have a growing desire to do something to expand your world journey, adventure, and a chance to learn something new and exciting!

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Keep your pockets open today, because presents and gifts might be coming to you. In the meantime, don’t forget that the coming month is the perfect time to wrap up on the details of inheritances, estates, taxes and debts, as well as everything related to shared property. Timing is everything!

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today, relationships with your loved ones are warm and supportive. In fact, over the next month or so, you have a chance to improve partnerships and close friendships because you will have more objectivity and a better ability to see your role in relationships with others.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

A work-related romance could begin today. In the meantime, continue to do everything possible to organize yourself better in the coming weeks because you will be happy. You want to be efficient, productive and on top of your game! Many of you will be more involved with a pet than usual.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

A romantic day! (Always be my beating heart.) This is a special time for you because next month you will have plenty of opportunities to party, vacation, chat, enjoy sporting events and have fun. in the company of children. Fun and pleasure will be your motto. Lucky you!

If your birthday is today

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (1982) shares your birthday. You are polite, detached, warm, sensitive and friendly. Your philosophical outlook on life always helps you see the big picture. You do well in a partnership. This year, an important change will take place. It is an adventurous year and will likely force you to face your material reality. Remember that with change comes unexpected opportunities!