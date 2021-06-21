Entertainment
Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary coming to Disney + in November
Get your guitars and vinyls out because Beatlemania is back. The director of “Lord of the Rings” made a three-part documentary on the Fab Four, with previously unseen footage.
But fans will have to wait until the end of November to discover never-before-seen rehearsals with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr on Disney +.
“In six hours, you will get to know the Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible,” promises Peter Jackson.
The “Lord of the Rings” director spent three years restoring and editing nearly 60 hours of footage filmed in January 1969 by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, as well as over 150 hours of audio.
This all-new content will be revealed in the highly anticipated documentary, “The Beatles: Get Back,” which airs on the streaming service on November 25, 26 and 27, 2021. The documentary will land in three two-hour installments.
Discover The Beatles: Get Back, a three-part film #DisneyMore Original documentary series streaming on November 25, 26 and 27. pic.twitter.com/OJoUTz4BBa
– Disney + (@disneyplus) June 17, 2021
The documentary will look back at the legendary rock band’s rehearsals as they prepared for their first live concert in over two years. This is an opportunity to get closer to the most cult group in the world of music, to relive what turned out to be their last public appearance as a group, with the concert on the roof of the Apple Corps building in Savile. Row, London.
Highly anticipated by fans around the world, the project received approval from the last two surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as John Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono and George Harrison’s widow Olivia Harrison.
Originally scheduled for September 2020, the documentary was finally postponed to September 2021, before being scheduled for a release this Thanksgiving in the United States. JB
