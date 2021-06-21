World Music Day 2021: The ultimate Bollywood playlist to get you rocking and moving! | Cultural news





New Delhi: Music is the force that binds us all and to celebrate its powerful effect on us we have World Music Day which is celebrated every year on June 21. This year it falls on Monday, so we have the chance to start the week with a musical twist. Traditionally, on this day, people are invited to play music in their neighborhoods, parks and balconies. Without the pandemic, we would have seen concerts and live performances by popular musicians. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate at home. Here is a collection of the best songs of 2021 that will put you in a groovy mood this World Music Day: 1.Seeti Maar: This bouncy dance number is perfect for a morning workout or to lift your spirits before working out! Starring the charismatic Salman Khan and the stunning Disha Patani, the video has over a million views. The music for the track was composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), and Shabbir Ahmad is the lyricist. Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur are the singers. 2.Dil Hai Deewana: A fun song for hopeless romantics or people with a major crush. The clip features Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor in a fun love story. ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ is sung by Darshan Raval and Zara Khan. The lyrics are written by Shabbir Ahmed. 3.Jee Ni Karda: Here is another banger starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh from their latest movie ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’. The song is sung by Jass Manak, Manak -E, Nikhita Gandhi; it was composed by Manak-E. It’s a full party song and if you’re entertaining friends on this day, this song is a must-have to add to your playlist. 4.madhanya: Singer Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar have come together to create the perfect love song. The song, sung by Rahul Vaidya and Ases Kaur, is perfect for a romantic evening indoors with your partner. 5.Baarish Ki Jaaye: This song with dreamy lyrics will take you away from reality and make you see the world differently. The song is sung by B Praak and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Sunanda Sharma in her music video. We wish our readers a happy World Music Day!







