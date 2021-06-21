Fans believe Brendan Fraser was wrongly canceled by Hollywood

Brendan Fraser was canceled before the crop cancellation was even a thing.

Before you go crazy about defense mode and say it’s absolutely not true, it kind of is when you think about it. It just got canceled in a different way than we’re used to. He didn’t do anything unsavory to gain a strong reaction from fans. But he was involved in a scandalous situation with a superior in Hollywood, which led to more superiors criticizing him for not being able to make a “joke”.

This, coupled with serious health issues and tons of surgeries, resulted in Fraser’s disruption from Hollywood and ultimately the loss of most of his net worth. However, he did not completely stop acting; his career just cooled off after all this madness.

Since Fraser’s career was wrested from him by several forces, fans have become extremely protective of him. They don’t think he was treated fairly at all and want him to return to his former glory. Here’s what fans have to say about Fraser’s “cancellation”.

I don’t know why Brendan Fraser is all the rage, but never forget that he was sexually assaulted by a Golden Globes executive and Hollywood barely noticed. he’s also a very likeable actor who deserves huge box office success. https://t.co/VYjBbwotZ4 – Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) March 28, 2021

The multiple forces that have hindered Fraser’s career

Fraser’s troubles started when his body started to wear down from the constant stunts he did for movies like The Mummy. He said GQ this when the third Mummy the movie came in 2008 it was assembled by tape.

“I was put together with duct tape and ice, like, really nerdy and fetishistic about ice packs,” he said. “Screw cap shaped ice packs and downhill bike pads because they’re small and light and can fit under your clothes. I was building an exoskeleton every day. “

In the end, it all added up and Fraser had no more gangs. He needed serious surgery. “I needed a laminectomy. And the lower back didn’t take, so they had to start over a year later,” he said.

GQ wrote that Fraser needed “a partial knee replacement. A little more work on his back, bolting various compressed spinal pads together,” and even vocal cord surgery. He therefore “went back and forth in hospitals for nearly seven years.”

“I felt like the horse from Animal Farm, whose job was to work and work and work,” Fraser said. He also said he didn’t know if he had been sent to the glue factory, “but I felt like I had to rebuild Fuckthat I have built that has been overthrown and redo it for the good of all. Whether it hurts you or not. “

He’s probably referring to his second setback; his abuse scandal. It all started in 2003, at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at an event organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which holds the Golden Globes.

On his way out, Fraser was approached by Philip Berk, a former president of the HFPA. Berk went over to shake Fraser’s hand and in doing so he pinched Fraser’s buttocks. According to Berk and the rest of the HFPA, who backed him, it was just a joke. But that’s not how Fraser saw it. Yuck didn’t just touch her buttocks; he sexually assaulted him.

“I felt bad. I felt like a little child. I felt like I had a lump in my throat. I thought I was going to cry,” he said. Fraser kept quiet about it until profile GQ because of how he felt and the way the HFPA handled the situation, it’s not hard to understand. He got depressed and turned around at work, but eventually it “made me back down. It made me feel reclusive.”

Did he wonder if the HFPA had blacklisted him? “I don’t know if this aroused the disfavour of the group, of the HFPA. But the silence was deafening,” he said. Berk wrote in his memoir, “His career declined through no fault of our own.”

The damage was done because he no longer had any idea “who I was and what I was doing.” GQ writes that this is the last piece of the puzzle as to why Brendan Fraser is missing. It came out during the #MeToo movement, and yet Hollywood has denied Fraser’s claims as they heard everyone else’s.

Really sad to see Brendan Fraser turn into a ghost after talking about his sexual assault. Said it made him wanna stop acting – limit (@tinnkky) 23 june 2020

The fans want him to come back … and the filmmakers too

An avid Fraser fan tweeted it perfectly: “Brendan Fraser’s career was not cut short; she was sabotaged after being sexually assaulted by a Golden Globe hunk.” There is a tremendous sense of support for Fraser online.

For some reason, the actor was all the rage this past March 28, and while a lot of people weren’t sure why, they still took the time to download their Brendan Fraser appreciation messages. One person wrote: “Can we make this appreciation of Brendan Fraser an everyday thing?”

“I hope Brendan Fraser feels all the love and respect from Twitter today,” commented another. At the same time another wrote: “I hear it’s an Appreciation type day from Brendan Fraser and I’m here to say he’s a sweet man with cinnamon and the treatment he’s been given because of his refusal to retract from his history of sexual assault. is criminal. He deserved and deserves better. “

I hear it’s a Brendan Fraser Appreciation type day and I’m here to say he’s a cinnamon sweet man and the treatment he’s received due to his refusal to step down from his job. history of sexual assault is criminal. He deserved and deserves better. pic.twitter.com/yjUt8BzHyr – shay (@ShayRaeInGame) March 28, 2021

“He was treated so unfairly by the media and Hollywood just because he talked about Hollywood abuse. I hope he makes a big comeback now that people believe how right he was,” one wrote. other fan.

Everyone still loves him and wants him to come back, including the filmmakers. One of the reasons Danny Boyle chose Fraser in Trustit was because it was just good to see him again.

“It’s one of those delightful moments where you see someone you know so well who has changed so much through time and experience. You just have to time that, and it’s up to you. both so sad and wonderful, because we all share the same timeline, ”Boyle said.

Brendan Fraser had the sexual assault which tormented him and told everyone that he is now in good shape, that he looks sharp and that he has color on his cheeks and that he is the protagonist of an upcoming TV show about an Italian Mafia. I am very happy for this boy. – Anya (@Tubzbuster) March 18, 2018

Sarah Treem, co-creator and executive producer of The case, says the same thing. He had that “star quality” they were looking for.

We hope Fraser knows how much we all love him, filmmakers and fans, and that he will continue to act. All we know is that there are probably a lot of fans who are happy that there are no Golden Globes next year.

