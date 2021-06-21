Too Hot to Handle proves there is no escape from the island of sex for any of us

Iif you have not yet managed to catch up Too hot to handle it, Netflix is ​​taking on the burgeoning sex island genre, now in its second series the idea is that the usual assortment of horny youngsters, all muscular and hairless below the eyebrows, are stranded in a complex of luxury under false pretenses.

For this series, they think they’re there for a new dating show called Parties in paradise. Believing that they are made to get along, they give diary-type interviews in which they display their promiscuity. I’m like a set of open legs, says one candidate, Emily from London. They happily bump and squeal before the twist occurs: they’re actually there not to get along. Any improper contact means that money will be withdrawn from the $ 100,000 prize fund. The most excited people on earth are about to transition from partying to celibacy, the voiceover says.

After the big reveal, the Alexa-type speaker watching them says: The purpose of this retreat is to help you bond deeper and more emotionally. She makes fun of them, but she also makes fun of us, sitting at home, watching without knowing why. That’s not what we signed up for, said one of the candidates. I signed up for d ***, said another. We all did it or we thought we did.

Because when you look at it Too hot to handle it was inevitable. In theory, the concept was invented by producers apparently inspired by the Seinfeld episode where the main characters try to do without masturbation. In truth, however, it was incorporated into the earliest reality TV shows. It had been lying there from the start, waiting to be discovered. Originally, these programs were aimed at uprooting normal people and seeing how they performed in the jar of popular gaze. When they were flirting, kissing, or kissing it was exciting because you were witnessing something real that just happened to be filmed. Decades later, after thousands of hours and hundreds of iterations, it’s clear that any format that allows for the lowest human motivations must ultimately end with either a sex island or a fight to the death. Regulators are still a little shy about deadly combat, so here we are, slumped in front of yet another sex island.

And obviously the rules don’t make much of a difference in their actions. One of the nominees, Nathan, is literally a stripper, but they all went about their sexy jobs with professional detachment. They bite their buttocks and lick their faces and kiss without the slightest hint of shivering. Too hot to handle it is about as erotic as The world at war.

The Americans are partly to blame. Eventually these programs will come full circle and everyone will be dressed in chunky knits in a cold cabin in Iceland, but not yet. The aesthetic always comes freshly waxed from Miami Beach and Malibu, a porn look in which no limbs are deformed and no unfilled cavities. Even the night seems bright in the studio. Even if these physical education annoyances try to convince us otherwise, there is nothing sexy about going to the gym. Over the course of a few episodes, Too hot to handle it dismantles the whole concept of sex appeal before our eyes. This is a final stage of reality TV where the format is eaten explicitly: sexy people think they are having sex but are told not to have sex but end up having sex but this is not sexy.

Trailer Too Hot To Handle

Between all the empty statements of lust and the uncovered flesh, it’s hard to tell who the joke is. The voiceover is knowing, the candidates know, the sex appeal is a hollow performance. Even before the coronavirus, there was something funny about such an overwhelming libido that even a cash incentive couldn’t keep it shut for a few weeks. Post-pandemic, it’s laughable. Far from being too hot, the program is decidedly lukewarm, and that’s exactly why I like it. Underneath all the superficial crap there is a lovely moral: even you, you’re bastard, eating Deliveroo in bed in a baggy sweater, your kidneys only heat up thanks to the laptop battery, even you you are sexier than the sexiest people in the world on sex island. Too hot to handle it is not really a reality show, but it is a perfect comfort television.