DC’s Tom Taylor Praises Sasha Calle’s Injustice-Esque Supergirl Look





The Flash’s Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle, is Lara Lane-Kent’s spitting image of Injustice – and comic book author Tom Taylor agrees.

A number of photos from the set of the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie, The Flash, have surfaced online recently, including our first glimpse of Sasha Calle in a Supergirl costume. Between her costume and her hairstyle, Calle’s Supergirl looks almost exactly like the Injustice Lara Lane-Kent of the universe – and Lara co-creator Tom Taylor took note. “Wow,” Taylor wrote on Instagram, comparing photos of Calle as Girl of Steel with Lara’s artwork. “In 2014, [Bruno Redondo] and I created a new Supergirl, Lara Lane-Kent, in Injustice. And Sasha Calle like [Supergirl] in the next movie, Flash, is strange. ”Taylor was the architect of DC for a long time. Injustice comics, which are based on the Injustice: Gods Among Uscombat video games. RELATED: Injustice Animated Film In Development By Warner Bros. In the Injustice universe, Lara Lane-Kent is the future daughter of Superman (Clark Kent / Kal-El) and Lois Lane, as well as the once estranged first cousin of the original Supergirl, Kara Zor-El. Created by writer Taylor and artist Redondo, Lara first appeared in Injustice: Gods Among Us: Third Year# 7, which was released in January 2015. She is not to be confused with Lara, the daughter of Superman and Wonder Woman, who was created by Frank Miller and serves as the future Supergirl in the The return of the dark knight continuity. Calle’s costume is certainly interesting, as it has yet to be officially revealed which version of Supergirl she plays in. Flash. Notably, Kara Zor-El has been a part of DC’s on-screen product since 2015, with Melissa Benoist as the character ofSuper girl, which is currently in the middle of its sixth and final season on The CW. That being said, regardless of her secret identity, Calle’s Supergirl will be the first live-action version of the character to appear on the big screen since Helen Slater played Kara in the 1984s. Super girl. RELATED: Flash Director Shares Sneak Peek at Hero’s Upgraded Super Costume Directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Christina Hodson, Flash stars Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verd, Saroise-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso. The film arrives in theaters on November 4, 2022. Source: Instagram Flash director shares preview of hero’s upgraded super costume

