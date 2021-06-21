Entertainment
Actor Salim Diwan is in a happy space: La Tribune India
Is it easy or difficult to be a part of Bollywood?
Things take a long time to happen. I don’t want to use the word struggle because the word is negative. I would like to say that I have followed the procedure to reach where I am today in Bollywood. Everything has its own procedure and each actor must go through this procedure; It is an ongoing process.
Why did you take a break after doing Ankur Arora Murder Case?
I don’t want to work on a project unless I like the concept and the character. I am looking for opportunities that will bring out the best in me. Sometimes I also happened to like a project, but I didn’t have the chance to work on the same and sometimes it felt like I had to take on a few projects to survive!
You recently made a short film The Perfect Scream. What is special about this?
I was looking for a character that I had not done before. So when I learned that it was a horror short and the story was interesting, I decided to join the adventure. I also thought this experience would be new and fresh for my fans.
How are you coping with the negative effects of the pandemic?
Not just the entertainment industry, the crisis has affected everyone. I am fortunate not to have encountered many difficulties, but the pandemic has also affected me. I believe that in every test there is a reward. So, I keep hope alive for me, you and everyone else!
You also run a pharmacy business. Tell us more …
I have a pharmaceutical business run by my older brothers. I am very aggressive when it comes to business; I have a responsibility to advance the legacy, which I do, by treating millions of people with our products available around the world.
How do you manage to be multitasking?
When you are passionate and talented enough, you can make time for everything. It’s just that you have to enjoy the moment, keep the environment positive, and work hard.
Would you like to do television?
I cannot make myself available daily for a TV show. I will not be able to manage it with my pharmacy activity.
Who are your favorite Bollywood actors and why?
I like a lot of actors, but the one I care about the most is Shah Rukh Khan. He is humble and kind. I remember during one of his interviews with Anupam Kher sir, he was asked how he had become so successful and his response was that everyone is struggling to get an opportunity, but after having had the opportunity, not everyone worked as hard as him!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]