Actor Salim Diwan is in a happy space: La Tribune India

Is it easy or difficult to be a part of Bollywood?

Things take a long time to happen. I don’t want to use the word struggle because the word is negative. I would like to say that I have followed the procedure to reach where I am today in Bollywood. Everything has its own procedure and each actor must go through this procedure; It is an ongoing process.

Why did you take a break after doing Ankur Arora Murder Case?

I don’t want to work on a project unless I like the concept and the character. I am looking for opportunities that will bring out the best in me. Sometimes I also happened to like a project, but I didn’t have the chance to work on the same and sometimes it felt like I had to take on a few projects to survive!

You recently made a short film The Perfect Scream. What is special about this?

I was looking for a character that I had not done before. So when I learned that it was a horror short and the story was interesting, I decided to join the adventure. I also thought this experience would be new and fresh for my fans.

How are you coping with the negative effects of the pandemic?

Not just the entertainment industry, the crisis has affected everyone. I am fortunate not to have encountered many difficulties, but the pandemic has also affected me. I believe that in every test there is a reward. So, I keep hope alive for me, you and everyone else!

You also run a pharmacy business. Tell us more …

I have a pharmaceutical business run by my older brothers. I am very aggressive when it comes to business; I have a responsibility to advance the legacy, which I do, by treating millions of people with our products available around the world.

How do you manage to be multitasking?

When you are passionate and talented enough, you can make time for everything. It’s just that you have to enjoy the moment, keep the environment positive, and work hard.

Would you like to do television?

I cannot make myself available daily for a TV show. I will not be able to manage it with my pharmacy activity.

Who are your favorite Bollywood actors and why?

I like a lot of actors, but the one I care about the most is Shah Rukh Khan. He is humble and kind. I remember during one of his interviews with Anupam Kher sir, he was asked how he had become so successful and his response was that everyone is struggling to get an opportunity, but after having had the opportunity, not everyone worked as hard as him!