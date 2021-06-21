



Jessica Biel lyric on Justin Timberlake on Father’s Day: “We love you dearly” American actress Jessica Biel talks about her husband and actor Justin Timberlake on Father’s Day. The 39-year-old wrote a long and heartfelt note to the Palmer star and sang his praises for being a wonderful father. “Baby, you’re the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life,” she wrote. “You put a roof over our heads and then fix it when the homemade rocket goes awry. You put food on the table so the baby can throw it under the table. You even let us use the sofa as an indoor trampoline although we have one outside, she continued. You love the noise and chaos of it all, even if you’ve been working all night and trying to sleep. We are grateful to you for all the great things and the things we don’t see. Thanks for making it so fun. We love you dearly, she continued. And to all the other dads who take names and build playsets, I salute you. Happy Father’s Day. Baby, you bring light into our lives in so many ways, she added. Timberlake and Biel started dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2012. The two are parents to two sons, Silas, six, and Phineas, who is 11 months old.



