International Yoga Day 2021: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty reveal their favorite yoga poses





Several Bollywood stars swear by their daily yoga regimen. Using this to inspire fans, several B-town celebrities wished their social media followers International Yoga Day on Monday. Actors like Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Kangana Ranaut and others shared posts that day and also revealed their favorite asanas. Atrangi Re star Sara Ali Khan wrote in her Instagram caption: “Yoga is the journey of oneself, through oneself, towards oneself. Happy International Yoga Day. Rakul Preet, who was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, revealed her morning routine. She wrote on Instagram: “I started the yoga day today doing Kunjar kriya as advised by my holistic nutritionist @ munmun.ganeriwal .. I feel super clean, light, happy and energetic.” Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share a post for International Yoga Day. In a lengthy Instagram post and video, Shilpa Shetty spoke about the importance of yoga and breathing exercises. In her caption, she wrote: “Happy World Yoga Day. BREATHING… this is THE most important function the body performs. Breathing properly helps deliver oxygen to the organs to carry out all crucial processes, from cognition and digestion to strengthening the immune system. So, on World Yoga Day, let’s start by practicing Bhramari Pranayama. It helps generate up to 15% more nitric oxide through the vibrations of the Aum buzz. This, in turn, aids in early recovery and healing from Covid-19. Take a few minutes to focus on your breathing today with Bhramari Pranayama. It relaxes the mind and reduces stress, while improving focus and relieving anxiety. Identify 3 friends who MUST start their day breathing well. Tab tak, swasth raho, mast raho! Actor Sharib Hashmi used a funny image from The Family Man 2 on International Yoga Day. In his caption we wrote: “Dear Yoga, tu humse na hoga. Kangana Ranaut wrote a long note on Monday about how yoga helped her sister Rangoli Chandel regain her confidence after a horrific acid attack. In another post, Kangana also shared her own belief in India’s centuries-old tradition of physical and mental fitness. Several actors, including Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora, are active supporters of yoga and practice it religiously in their personal lives. Speaking of her favorite asana, Shilpa shetty recently wrote on Instagram: “Sometimes you have to start your week on a calm and quiet note. Today is one of those days for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm down. So today I practiced Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve accumulated stress and anxiety which gradually affects the immune system and overall health. Physically, it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back.







