Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party won 53.9% of the vote in early parliamentary polls held in an attempt to defuse a political crisis after a war with Azerbaijan, official results revealed on Monday.

An alliance led by its rival, ex-leader Robert Kocharyan, came in second with 21%, according to results based on ballots from 100% of counted constituencies.

A winning party or bloc must get at least 50 percent of the seats plus one and may be given additional seats in order to form a government.

Pashinyan hours earlier claimed victory based on the early results, but Kocharyan’s group quickly challenged the vote and the alleged voter fraud.

A record four electoral blocs and 21 parties contested the elections on Sunday.

The vote was seen as a two-horse race, with Pachinyan, 46, and Kocharyan, 66, drawing massive crowds as the polls approached.

“The Armenian people have given our part of the civil contract the mandate to lead the country and I personally to lead the country as prime minister,” Pashinyan announced in the wee hours of Monday.

“We already know that we have achieved a convincing victory in the elections and that we will have a convincing majority in parliament,” he added, urging his supporters to appear in Yerevan’s main square on Monday evening.

Kocharyan’s electoral bloc said it would not recognize Pashinyan’s swift claim to victory, which came after around 30% of constituencies had been counted.

“Hundreds of signals from polling stations showing organized and planned falsifications constitute a serious reason for lack of confidence,” the bloc said in a statement, adding that it would “not” recognize “the results as long as the” violations. “would not have been studied.

Sunday evening, the general prosecutor’s office said it had received 319 reports of violations. He said he opened six criminal investigations, all of which involved bribes during the campaign.

Conflicting opinions

The vote was followed by Russia, the Soviet-era ruler of Armenia, Azerbaijan and sworn enemy Turkey, who backed Azerbaijan in the six-week war on the breakaway Upper Upper Karabakh last year.

Despite the sweltering heat, nearly 50% of the estimated 2.6 million eligible voters voted, election officials said. Some observers said the turnout in the South Caucasus country of three million was higher than expected.

During a campaign marked by polarizing rhetoric, Pashinyan said he expected his party to win 60% of the vote. Some pollsters had called this estimate far-fetched.

Election officials said the vote was conducted in accordance with Armenian law.

Kocharyan himself has been accused of rigging a presidential election in favor of his hand-picked ally and of presiding over a deadly crackdown on protesters in 2008.

Armenia has won praise from the international community for organizing its first free and fair vote under Pashinyan in 2018.

In the streets of Yerevan on Sunday, Armenians expressed conflicting views on Pashinyan.

Voter Anahit Sargsyan said the prime minister, who led peaceful protests against corrupt elites in 2018, deserved another chance.

She said she feared the return of the old guard she accused of plundering the country.

“I voted against going back to the old ways,” said the 63-year-old former teacher.

“Secure borders”

Another voter, Vardan Hovhannisyan, said he voted for Kocharian, who calls Russian leader Vladimir Putin his friend.

“I voted for secure borders, solidarity in society, the return of our prisoners of war, the well-being of the wounded and a strong army,” said the 41-year-old musician.

Critics blame Pashinyan for ceding territory in and around Karabakh to Azerbaijan as part of a humiliating truce deal, and accuse him of failing to bring about reforms.

Pashinyan said he had to accept the peace deal negotiated by Moscow with Azerbaijan in order to avoid further loss of life and territory.

More than 6,500 people have been killed in the war, according to the latest official figures from Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Besides Kocharyan, originally from Karabakh and in power between 1998 and 2008, two other leaders of post-Soviet Armenia supported the parties in the race.

During a venomous campaign, the candidates exchanged insults and threats. Pashinyan wielded a hammer at the rallies, while Kocharyan said he would be ready to duel the prime minister.

