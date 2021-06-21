Salman Khan celebrates Father’s Day with family, poses with Salim Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail | Bollywood





Salman Khan shared photos from his Father’s Day celebrations at home on Sunday. He took to Instagram to post family photos, featuring his father Salim Khan, brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, sister Alvira Agnihotri and husband Atul Agnihotri, and nephews Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri. The caption simply said, Happy Father’s Day … In the first photo, Salim Khan was seen sitting on a sofa, while Salman Khan and his siblings Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Agnihotri stood behind. The second photo also showed Alviras Atul Agnihotri’s husband and their son Ayaan, Arbaazs ‘son Arhaan Khan and Sohails’ son Nirvan Khan. However, Salman’s younger sister, Arpita Khan, was missing. Fans were happy to see the family celebrate Father’s Day together. Only positive vibes from the whole family BEST FAMILY KHAN, one commented, while another wrote: Keep rocking, keep smiling @BeingSalmanKhan and family, THE KHAN-DAAN. A third called them a blessed family. Many also dropped heart emojis on the post and wished Salman and his family good health. Salman and his family come together to celebrate every major festival, from Ganesh Chaturthi to Eid. Earlier, he explained why he continues to live in his childhood home, even after becoming a star. He said the whole building, Galaxy Apartments, is like one big family and that he can’t imagine living any differently. See also | Inside Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoors’ Father’s Day Dinner with Boney: Daddy’s Children and All Smiles Last month, Salman saw the release of Prabhudevas Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which he played an undercover policeman on a mission to rid Mumbai of a drug threat. The film, which also starred Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda, drew overwhelmingly negative reviews. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was also the victim of the hack shortly after its release on the pay-per-view platform ZeePlex. An angry Salman warned those involved in the hack, although he was offered the film at a reasonable price of 249, with disastrous consequences. Please understand that you will have a lot of trouble with the cyber cell, he wrote.

