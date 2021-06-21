Bollywood camps are too hard to break into now, but that’s not stopping me, says Shibani Kashyap





The singer, who is best known for giving larger-than-life concerts, said the pandemic was impacting the livelihoods of several artists, musicians and event companies. However, virtual concerts are slowly becoming popular and carving out a new niche for entertainment. Despite this, says Shibani. I really miss the tours, trips and performances in different parts of the country and the world. When asked how she stayed put during the lockdown, the “Zinda Hoon Main” singer added: Through yoga and meditation, I was able to truly stay at peace. By creating new music, I immersed myself in my art. Fortunately, I did not go through any ordeal. Recalling her childhood and her fondness for music, Shibani says: My mother, who is a classically trained singer, introduced me to music. When I was 9, I entered a huge pan-Indian vocal music competition which I won. The judges were the legendary Jagjit Singh Ji and Chitra Singh Ji. It gave me the confidence and conviction to continue my career. Remembering the time, she was asked to sing the flagship song of AIR FM (All India Radio), says Shibani. In 1996, I was in my third year of college and got a call from AIR. I was really delighted because it was a very prestigious mission. My voice would launch stereo FM radio in India. When I recorded this song soon after, I was hearing myself 24 times a day. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Bollywood music has had to take a step back, creating huge opportunities for artists to express their own content. Weighing in on the same, says Shibani, when I started my journey with Bollywood in 2003, it was like a dream come true as Sajna became a blockbuster hit and I made 17 more films as a singer-songwriter. back to back. I enjoyed being a part of Bollywood even though I’m not from the industry so to speak. I’ve had my fair share of hits but in the last couple of years I haven’t had a lot of opportunities. It seems the camps are too hard to go in now, but that doesn’t deter me or stop me from making my own music and therefore making my fans happy. I feel good that at least I was able to create some big hits that the world applauds me because I have a lot of other songs and my real fans know them too. At least I’m not a singer who doesn’t have original songs under her belt. I am extremely grateful to God, she adds.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos