Entertainment
International Yoga Day: actor Tota Roy Choudhury talks about the benefits of yoga
It calms and centers you and promotes mindfulness I combine yoga with other exercise systems for optimal health
Her favorite saying is: if you don’t take the stairs today, you can’t take the stairs tomorrow. For actor Tota Roy Choudhury, staying fit and healthy is the love and travel of a lifetime. The intellectuals of ancient Rome understood the importance of physical fitness for the mind to flourish to its full potential. Swami Vivekananda urged young people to play soccer first before trying to understand Bhagavad Gita. He wanted us Indians to be strong and physically resilient before tackling the rich and complex tenets of religion. There are no ifs and buts. We MUST be in good shape, said Tota. A t2 conversation with the actor of La Fille du train on the occasion of International Yoga Day
How long have you been practicing yoga? When and why did you start doing asanas?
I have been practicing basic yogasana since my childhood. My mother had given me a Bengali yoga book by Ironman Sri Nilmoni Das, which was well illustrated and the instructions were easy to follow. Ma also told me which asanas would be appropriate for me. The environment in an average Bengali household in the 70s and 80s emphasized a full development of mind and body and I remember many of my neighborhood friends doing yoga at home or in centers. yoga.
Why is doing yoga beneficial for you?
I know a bit about the different methods and systems of physical development, so I say with confidence that no system can exercise the spine as fully and stimulate its internal organs and glands as effectively as yoga. And to think that asanas were designed 5,000 years ago!
Truly the best gift from India to the world.
How does yoga add meaning and value to your life?
While other exercise systems invigorate but at the same time deplete energy, yoga calms and centers me and helps me concentrate better. I combine yoga with other exercise systems for optimal health.
Do you have a specific time to do yoga? Where do you do it?
I do yoga in the morning. Ideally before 7:30 am. I do it outdoors, on my terrace, to optimize the benefits of the morning sun and the relatively less polluted air, during this period.
What kind of asanas do you do?
I mainly stick to basic asanas with a few intermediate asanas. I change my routine every eight weeks to keep things fresh and avoid monotony.
You have always emphasized the importance of physical and mental fitness in these difficult times. How Can Yoga Help Now?
Yoga calms and centers you and promotes mindfulness. You simply cannot perform the movements in a superficial manner like you can with some popular exercise equipment like a treadmill. Pranayama, which is an integral part of yoga, is extremely beneficial for the mind and has been medically proven to lower blood pressure and reduce anxiety.
Do we need a teacher to guide them in the asanas?
This is what I stress, if you are a beginner please get yourself a good teacher / trainer for all exercise systems but more so for yoga. The wrong teacher can ruin the health of your spine.
Should we follow a diet?
Although yoga encourages vegetarianism, I am an avowed non-vegetarian! But I can attest to the fact that this hasn’t stopped me from reaping the incredible health benefits of yoga.
Have you seen a great movie about yoga?
I would say Eat, Pray, Love by Julia Roberts is a movie that sums up the spirit of yoga quite succinctly. While the book of the same name goes further, the movie does a good job as well.
Has practicing yoga helped you better perform a fight streak?
I always integrate yoga when preparing an action movie. This helps open up the joints and condition the ligaments, which in turn protect me from injury.
