International Yoga Day Kareena Kapoor





Kareena Kapoor Goes Bold With All-New Bikini Shot Highlights June 20 is celebrated as International Yoga Day On the occasion, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor shared a never-before-seen bikini photo where she can be seen practicing yoga. Her stepdaughter Sara Ali Khan also marked the day with a post This year, June 20 is celebrated as International Yoga Day. A number of celebrities who practice the ancient form of physical and mental wellness have taken to social media to share with fans and followers the benefits of yoga and the ways to practice it. Kareena Kapoor is one of those Bollywood celebrities who swear by yoga. The actress, who kept fit through yoga even during her pregnancy, has now taken to her Instagram Story to share a never-before-seen bikini photo of herself doing yoga at the beach. In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a white and red bikini and standing in the tree pose or vrikshashana, which is the modified version of a tadasana or mountain pose. Seen posing in a messy hairstyle, the actress captioned the photo, “Happy International Yoga Day. Free your mind.” A few days ago, the actress shared a video on Instagram where she revealed that she enjoys starting her morning with yoga because she believes in its transformative power for the mind and body. The actress revealed that she discovered mouth yoga which is basically an Ayurvedic practice of an oil extraction routine and a great detox technique. In 2019, a fan page shared images of Kareena practicing various yoga poses. In the photos, Kareena can be seen doing different yoga stretch poses and effortlessly killing them all. The images have gone viral and have garnered over a million likes since then. Kareena’s daughter-in-law and Atrangi Re Star Sara Ali Khan shared a yoga pose on Instagram and wrote, “Yoga is the journey of oneself, through oneself, towards oneself. Happy International Yoga Day. Meanwhile, other Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and Kangana Ranaut, aiming at others as well, shared posts to mark International Yoga Day.







