Time actor Stephen Graham touchingly offered to adopt co-star after tragedy

Stephen Graham is not only one of the best actors in the country, but also a man of incredible kindness.

The Line of Duty actor is known to be one of the nicest guys in the business and shares an incredibly close bond with one of his former co-stars.

While filming the British drama film This Is England in 2006, Stephen first met the young childhood star Thomas Turgoose.

Thomas was only 13 when he played the main character Shaun Fields, who was taken over by a gang of skinheads, including the racist sociopath Combo.

Stephen played Combo in the grainy Shane Meadows movie and filmed numerous scenes with Thomas, whose character considered Combo a hero before realizing how horribly violent and racist he was.

Shortly after the film ended, tragedy struck when Thomas' mother Sharon died of cancer.







This Is England was dedicated to Thomas’ mum, who couldn’t watch her son perform on the big screen.

“My mother died of lung cancer after the filming of This Is England ended. She never got to see the finished movie,” he told the Private Parts podcast this month.

“Shane Meadows dedicated the film to my mother.”

“Stephen Graham promised my mother to look after me. Everyone involved in This is England is part of my family.”

Still a young teenager, Thomas had to go live with his father but did not know him very well.







Therefore, Stephen and director Shane offered to take Thomas inside and provide him with a loving home if things didn’t go as planned.

Thomas explained: When my mom passed away I moved in with my dad and didn’t know him, so Shane Meadows and Steven Graham were going to adopt me if things were wrong with my dad. “

When Thomas married his longtime sweetheart Charlotte Revell at a 2018 New Years Eve ceremony, he invited several of his former castmates from This Is England.

He was joined by on-screen mom Jo Hartley (Cynth), Vicky McClure (Lol), Andrew Shim (Milky), Andrew Ellis (Gadget) and Stephen of course.

Sharing a stunning photo of him with his new wife minutes after their wedding, Thomas wrote on Instagram: “Oi, can we talk about me marrying my best friend yesterday.”







He then posted a second wedding photo of himself with Charlotte joined by his co-stars, which he simply captioned: “Family.”

Things could have been very different for Thomas, who went on to star in the sequels This Is England 86 in 2010, This Is England 88 the following year and This Is England 90 in 2015.

Before landing the role of Shaun in the critically acclaimed film, Thomas confessed he was heading behind bars.

He said: “I was destined for prison. Steal things I didn’t need. There was a hardware store in Grimsby where I stole spray paint for no reason.”

Thomas is still close to former co-star Stephen, who married his wife and fellow actress Hannah Walters in 2008.

Hannah and Stephen appeared in a film for Stand Up To Cancer in 2016 with This Is England star Stephen and Andrew Shim.

The couple, who first met in drama school in the ’90s and grew closer on the set of This Is England, now have two children together.

“Twenty-eight years that we’ve known each other. I’ll be honest, the secret is I’m the one who craves my best friend,” Hannah told the Mirror this month.

Due to his dyslexia, Hannah reads scripts for him and decides which roles he should pursue.

The couple have appeared together in 10 different projects, including the 2011 Pirates of the Caribbean film On Stranger Tides and the 2017 sequel Salazars Revenge, but the BBC drama Time is the first to gain significant screen time.







“I watched Hannah back then in drama school and always thought she was brilliant,” said Stephen, who said it had been “absolutely phenomenal” to work alongside of his wife.

“Watching her read, do scenes with her during our time together, and also while she’s working as an actress, I was blown away. I just think, Wow, she’s amazing.

“There are realizations that I made with Hannah when she auditioned for roles and she always got the last two for big roles.

“It always comes back to that cliché that they picked someone better known.”

Stephen plays prison warden Eric McNally, while Hannah plays his devoted wife Sonia, as the couple face a big choice to protect their family.

Speaking on the Radio X show this week, Hannah explained that she was initially embarrassed when her husband suggested she audition to be on the show and “really berated him.”







However, she came up with the idea and eventually landed the role because of the “chemistry” they have.

“I really berated him. [I said] ‘What are you doing? Why are you putting my name in there? You shouldn’t have done that, “she said.

Stephen added, “And then she got on tape and obviously out of all the actresses that got on tape he picked her because she was the best for the part.”

Hannah then joked: Because luckily we had pretty good chemistry. It would have been shocking if we hadn’t! “

* The last episode of Time airs tonight on BBC One at 9 p.m.